News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/26/2018 | 10:16pm CET
Finra Slaps Morgan Stanley With $10 Million Fine Over Anti-Money Laundering Program

Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority probe into the firm's compliance with rules designed to detect and prevent money laundering. 

 
ETFs, Mutual Funds See Sudden Drop in Money Flowing In

The investor pullback from the asset-management industry in 2018 is the most severe since the last financial crisis, a sign that doubts about the direction of global markets are intensifying. 

 
Brokers Fight to Keep Their Pay Perks

Brokers won their fight against the controversial fiduciary rule. Now, a battle is brewing over a new proposal by securities regulators that would require them to cut back on sales incentives tied to customer advice. 

 
With Bull Run in Jeopardy, Investors Find Few Havens

Investors are running out of places to hide as the stock-market rout accelerates. 

 
Trump Says the Fed Is 'the Only Problem Our Economy Has'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve, calling the central bank the "only problem our economy has" and likening its policies to a golfer who can't putt. 

 
Four New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty

Four veteran Federal Reserve officials-most of whom have signaled support for more interest-rate increases-will step into the limelight in 2019 as they become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee. 

 
Goldman CEO Defends Firm on 1MDB Accusations

Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon made his most forceful defense yet of the firm, which is under fire for its dealings with a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the center of an international bribery scandal. 

 
UBS to Pay $68 Million to Settle State Libor-Manipulation Claims

UBS will pay $68 million to end state investigations into alleged manipulation of a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health. 

 
Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has terminated a 2015 consent order against U.S. Bancorp over anti-money-laundering deficiencies. 

 
SEC Goes After Robo Advisers for the First Time

Robo advisers Wealthfront Advisers and Hedgeable misled customers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. They will pay $250,000 and $80,000, respectively, to settle the SEC's claims.

