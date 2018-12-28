Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/28/2018 | 06:16am CET
U.K. Investigates Leaks in Insider Trading Probe

The internal corruption unit of Britain's top law-enforcement body is assessing whether a government translator who had access to wiretap recordings tipped off the target of an insider-trading case. 

 
European Banks Hope 2019 Won't Be Another Year to Forget

If it is bad being a bank in the stock market right now, being a European bank is even worse. Worse, there is no apparent catalyst for a reversal soon, say some bank analysts. 

 
Markets Aren't Helping Deutsche Bank Shake Off Bad News

Investment banking is getting more difficult, just as the German lender needs support. 

 
JPMorgan to Settle SEC Claims About Handling of ADRs

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled thousands of transactions involving foreign companies' shares, the latest penalty in a wide-ranging probe of misconduct in the market. 

 
Finra Slaps Morgan Stanley With $10 Million Fine Over Anti-Money Laundering Program

Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority probe into the firm's compliance with rules designed to detect and prevent money laundering. 

 
ETFs, Mutual Funds See Sudden Drop in Money Flowing In

The investor pullback from the asset-management industry in 2018 is the most severe since the last financial crisis, a sign that doubts about the direction of global markets are intensifying. 

 
Brokers Fight to Keep Their Pay Perks

Brokers won their fight against the controversial fiduciary rule. Now, a battle is brewing over a new proposal by securities regulators that would require them to cut back on sales incentives tied to customer advice. 

 
With Bull Run in Jeopardy, Investors Find Few Havens

Investors are running out of places to hide as the stock-market rout accelerates. 

 
Trump Says the Fed Is 'the Only Problem Our Economy Has'

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve, calling the central bank the "only problem our economy has" and likening its policies to a golfer who can't putt. 

 
Four New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty

Four veteran Federal Reserve officials-most of whom have signaled support for more interest-rate increases-will step into the limelight in 2019 as they become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee.

