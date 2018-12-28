Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 05:16pm CET
Once a Rebel, Bitcoin Is Conforming to Mainstream Markets

Capital and investors from traditional markets have flowed into cryptocurrencies, making some of them behave like traditional assets-just far, far riskier. 

 
North Korea Built an Alternative Financial System Using a Shadowy Network of Traders

The Kim Jong Un regime moves millions of dollars around the world despite sanctions and pressure on international banks to curtail its activities. The hidden system is central to the country's efforts to keep its economy afloat. 

 
A $150,000 Small Business Loan-From an App

Square and other tech firms are jumping into banking, using their vast troves of data to determine creditworthiness. 

 
U.K. Investigates Leaks in Insider Trading Probe

The internal corruption unit of Britain's top law-enforcement body is assessing whether a government translator who had access to wiretap recordings tipped off the target of an insider-trading case. 

 
European Banks Hope 2019 Won't Be Another Year to Forget

If it is bad being a bank in the stock market right now, being a European bank is even worse. Worse, there is no apparent catalyst for a reversal soon, say some bank analysts. 

 
Markets Aren't Helping Deutsche Bank Shake Off Bad News

Investment banking is getting more difficult, just as the German lender needs support. 

 
JPMorgan to Settle SEC Claims About Handling of ADRs

JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $135 million to settle claims that it improperly handled thousands of transactions involving foreign companies' shares, the latest penalty in a wide-ranging probe of misconduct in the market. 

 
Finra Slaps Morgan Stanley With $10 Million Fine Over Anti-Money Laundering Program

Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority probe into the firm's compliance with rules designed to detect and prevent money laundering. 

 
ETFs, Mutual Funds See Sudden Drop in Money Flowing In

The investor pullback from the asset-management industry in 2018 is the most severe since the last financial crisis, a sign that doubts about the direction of global markets are intensifying. 

 
Brokers Fight to Keep Their Pay Perks

Brokers won their fight against the controversial fiduciary rule. Now, a battle is brewing over a new proposal by securities regulators that would require them to cut back on sales incentives tied to customer advice.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12pECB'S HAWK LAUTENSCHLAEGER STILL EXPECTS RATE HIKE IN 2019 : Deutschlandfunk
RE
05:11pLARRY ELLISON : Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board, ending U.S. charges
RE
04:56pTSX rises as energy gains, set for first weekly rise in 3 weeks
RE
04:55pWall St. ekes out gains despite drag from tech stocks
RE
04:50pMICHAEL DELL : Dell debuts at $46 in return to market
RE
04:44pChina's monetary policy stance unchanged but policymaking to be flexible - official
RE
04:38pChicago Business Barometer Falls in December, Exceeds Expectations
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
3VMWARE, INC. : VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time S..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.