News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Great Retreat From Global Bank Lending Continues

The banks hit hardest by the financial crisis have retreated from overseas lending in the decade since the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, marking a rare example of a sector in which leverage has been curtailed even as global debt has boomed.

Expats Flee Saudi Fund, Bemoan Crown Prince Control

Saudi Arabia's flagship government investment arm has suffered several prominent defections by Western executives, hampering its enlarged responsibilities to help transform the country's economy.

Mutual Fund Managers Try a New Role: Activist Investor

In a break from the past, portfolio managers are taking a more confrontational tone with CEOs and board members as they push for corporate changes.

Wells Fargo to Pay States $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that a fake-account scandal in its retail bank and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers.

Shutdown Casts Chill Over IPO Market

Market volatility and disruption to the Securities and Exchange Commission are threatening to upend companies' plans to go public in early 2019.

Once a Rebel, Bitcoin Is Conforming to Mainstream Markets

Capital and investors from traditional markets have flowed into cryptocurrencies, making some of them behave like traditional assets-just far, far riskier.

North Korea Built an Alternative Financial System Using a Shadowy Network of Traders

The Kim Jong Un regime moves millions of dollars around the world despite sanctions and pressure on international banks to curtail its activities. The hidden system is central to the country's efforts to keep its economy afloat.

A $150,000 Small Business Loan-From an App

Square and other tech firms are jumping into banking, using their vast troves of data to determine creditworthiness.

U.K. Investigates Leaks in Insider Trading Probe

The internal corruption unit of Britain's top law-enforcement body is assessing whether a government translator who had access to wiretap recordings tipped off the target of an insider-trading case.

European Banks Hope 2019 Won't Be Another Year to Forget

If it is bad being a bank in the stock market right now, being a European bank is even worse. Worse, there is no apparent catalyst for a reversal soon, say some bank analysts.