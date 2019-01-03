News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

In a Shutdown, IRS Will Take Your Money, but Give No Refunds

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds.

PBOC Revises Rules to Encourage More Small-Business Lending

China's central bank tweaked its rules on bank lending to the country's cash-starved small businesses, the latest move to support the private sector in an economy that faces growing headwinds.

Insurers Push Back Against Paying More for Their Own Insurance

Storms, wildfires and other catastrophes damaged U.S. communities, the economy and the insurance industry in 2018. But insurers are pushing back against steep property-reinsurance price rises in recent contract negotiations.

Activist Investor Launches Fight for Board Seats at Ad Firm MDC Partners

Hedge fund FrontFour Capital has launched a fight to shake up the board of embattled advertising company MDC Partners.

Rewards Credit Cards Gained a Fanatic Following-Now Banks Are Pulling Back

Major perks like airfare and cash back were meant to lead to higher returns. But consumers figured out how to game the system. Now banks are trying to figure out how to keep customers happy while cutting extras.

ECB Appoints Administrators at Troubled Banca Carige

The European Central Bank has appointed temporary administrators at troubled Italian lender Banca Carige after a majority of its board members resigned.

Equifax Is Back in Washington's Crosshairs

House Democrats have put legislation responding to the massive Equifax hack at the top of their agenda, indicating possible changes ahead for how the credit-reporting industry handles consumer information.

Great Retreat From Global Bank Lending Continues

The banks hit hardest by the financial crisis have retreated from overseas lending in the decade since the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, marking a rare example of a sector in which leverage has been curtailed even as global debt has boomed.

Expats Flee Saudi Fund, Bemoan Crown Prince Control

Saudi Arabia's flagship government investment arm has suffered several prominent defections by Western executives, hampering its enlarged responsibilities to help transform the country's economy.

Mutual Fund Managers Try a New Role: Activist Investor

In a break from the past, portfolio managers are taking a more confrontational tone with CEOs and board members as they push for corporate changes.