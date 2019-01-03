Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 06:16am CET
In a Shutdown, IRS Will Take Your Money, but Give No Refunds

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds. 

 
PBOC Revises Rules to Encourage More Small-Business Lending

China's central bank tweaked its rules on bank lending to the country's cash-starved small businesses, the latest move to support the private sector in an economy that faces growing headwinds. 

 
Insurers Push Back Against Paying More for Their Own Insurance

Storms, wildfires and other catastrophes damaged U.S. communities, the economy and the insurance industry in 2018. But insurers are pushing back against steep property-reinsurance price rises in recent contract negotiations. 

 
Activist Investor Launches Fight for Board Seats at Ad Firm MDC Partners

Hedge fund FrontFour Capital has launched a fight to shake up the board of embattled advertising company MDC Partners. 

 
Rewards Credit Cards Gained a Fanatic Following-Now Banks Are Pulling Back

Major perks like airfare and cash back were meant to lead to higher returns. But consumers figured out how to game the system. Now banks are trying to figure out how to keep customers happy while cutting extras. 

 
ECB Appoints Administrators at Troubled Banca Carige

The European Central Bank has appointed temporary administrators at troubled Italian lender Banca Carige after a majority of its board members resigned. 

 
Equifax Is Back in Washington's Crosshairs

House Democrats have put legislation responding to the massive Equifax hack at the top of their agenda, indicating possible changes ahead for how the credit-reporting industry handles consumer information. 

 
Great Retreat From Global Bank Lending Continues

The banks hit hardest by the financial crisis have retreated from overseas lending in the decade since the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, marking a rare example of a sector in which leverage has been curtailed even as global debt has boomed. 

 
Expats Flee Saudi Fund, Bemoan Crown Prince Control

Saudi Arabia's flagship government investment arm has suffered several prominent defections by Western executives, hampering its enlarged responsibilities to help transform the country's economy. 

 
Mutual Fund Managers Try a New Role: Activist Investor

In a break from the past, portfolio managers are taking a more confrontational tone with CEOs and board members as they push for corporate changes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:08aOil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
RE
07:06aOil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
RE
07:04aOil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
RE
06:44aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
06:39aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Government of Bangladesh Signs PPP Contract for Dhaka Bypass
PU
06:39aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY OF REPUBL : Transforming the water sector – enabled by digitalisation
PU
06:23aSOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS : Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore slides
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:59aApple warning, China worries hit Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
05:41aApple warning, China worries hit Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
5Oil prices fall on demand fears, market volatility
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.