News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/03/2019 | 10:16pm CET
Bank Accounts Designed for Low-Income Customers Find Broader Audience

No-frills bank accounts developed for low-income customers are gaining popularity among a broader swath of customers. 

 
Loeb's Third Point Lost 11% in 2018

Activist hedge fund Third Point lost about 11% last year, one of many hedge funds that struggled in 2018. 

 
KKR to Invest $1 Billion in Commercial Aircraft

KKR said it would invest an initial $1 billion in a commercial aircraft venture as part of a push by the private-equity firm into the fast-growing jet-rental business. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says It's Time to Hold Off on Interest-Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas leader Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg TV that the central bank should move to the sidelines until it can determine whether economic anxieties are temporary or a sign of something worse. 

 
In a Shutdown, IRS Will Take Your Money, but Give No Refunds

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds. 

 
AI Helps Auto-Loan Company Handle Industry's Trickiest Turn

Machine-learning system helps a subprime auto lender analyze data differently to determine credit worthiness of borrowers, thereby allowing the firm to boost its volume without lowering its lending standard. 

 
PBOC Revises Rules to Encourage More Small-Business Lending

China's central bank tweaked its rules on bank lending to the country's cash-starved small businesses, the latest move to support the private sector in an economy that faces growing headwinds. 

 
Insurers Push Back Against Paying More for Their Own Insurance

Storms, wildfires and other catastrophes damaged U.S. communities, the economy and the insurance industry in 2018. But insurers are pushing back against steep property-reinsurance price rises in recent contract negotiations. 

 
Activist Investor Launches Fight for Board Seats at Ad Firm MDC Partners

Hedge fund FrontFour Capital has launched a fight to shake up the board of embattled advertising company MDC Partners. 

 
Rewards Credit Cards Gained a Fanatic Following-Now Banks Are Pulling Back

Major perks like airfare and cash back were meant to lead to higher returns. But consumers figured out how to game the system. Now banks are trying to figure out how to keep customers happy while cutting extras.

