News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/04/2019 | 06:16am CET
Three Former Credit Suisse Bankers Arrested for Involvement in Mozambique Deals

Three former Credit Suisse Group bankers were arrested Thursday in London in connection with a $2 billion fraud scheme, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

 
USAA to Pay $12 Million in Restitution to Customers, $3.5 Million Fine

USAA Federal Savings Bank will pay more than $12 million to over 66,000 customers-and pay a $3.5 million fine-after it failed to stop payments or resolve errors involving preauthorized electronic fund transfers, according to a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. 

 
KKR to Invest $1 Billion in Commercial Aircraft

KKR said it would invest an initial $1 billion in a commercial aircraft venture as part of a push by the private-equity firm into the fast-growing jet-rental business. 

 
Bank Accounts Designed for Low-Income Customers Find Broader Audience

No-frills bank accounts developed for low-income customers are gaining popularity among a broader swath of customers. 

 
Bain Double Impact Fund Backs HealthDrive

The acquisition marks an exit for Riverside Partners, which invested in the firm in 2008. 

 
Daniel Loeb's 11% Loss in 2018 Was Worst Since the 2008 Crisis

Activist hedge fund Third Point lost about 11% last year, one of many hedge funds that struggled in 2018. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says It's Time to Hold Off on Interest-Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas leader Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg TV that the central bank should move to the sidelines until it can determine whether economic anxieties are temporary or a sign of something worse. 

 
In a Shutdown, IRS Will Take Your Money, but Give No Refunds

A prolonged government shutdown would likely delay billions of dollars in income-tax refunds. 

 
AI Helps Auto-Loan Company Handle Industry's Trickiest Turn

Machine-learning system helps a subprime auto lender analyze data differently to determine credit worthiness of borrowers, thereby allowing the firm to boost its volume without lowering its lending standard. 

 
PBOC Revises Rules to Encourage More Small-Business Lending

China's central bank tweaked its rules on bank lending to the country's cash-starved small businesses, the latest move to support the private sector in an economy that faces growing headwinds.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
