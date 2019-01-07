Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/07/2019 | 12:16am EST
Fed Faces a Fresh Test: Soft Economic Landing

Federal Reserve officials, after navigating the U.S. economy through the financial crisis and its rebound, face a fresh test in 2019: managing an economic soft landing. 

 
Stock Selloff Could Hit Berkshire Hathaway

Investors are feeling the sting of the stock market's slump, and soon companies such as Berkshire Hathaway and Facebook might, too. 

 
Cuomo Names Chief of Staff to Lead New York Financial Regulator

Linda Lacewell, a former federal prosecutor who has worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo since he became attorney general in 2007, was nominated to lead the New York Department of Financial Services, the governor said Friday. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year

Federal Reserve officials laid the groundwork to take a break from raising short-term interest rates in coming months, propelling stock prices already cheered by a stronger-than-expected December jobs report. 

 
Bank Stocks Rebound on Jobs Report, Powell Comments

Battered bank stocks jumped after a strong jobs report and comments by the Federal Reserve chairman helped shift investors' narrative about economic growth. 

 
Hedge-Fund Star Robbins Stumbles

Hedge-fund billionaire Larry Robbins earned renown with successful bets on President Obama's health-care overhaul. But those wagers cost him in 2018. 

 
Fed's Mester Says There's Time to Decide What's Next for Rate Policy

The president of the Cleveland Fed, Loretta Mester, said Friday morning that the central bank should wait and evaluate how the economy is going before deciding on interest-rate increases in 2019. 

 
Former Top Fed Official Says Central Bank Should Better Convey Uncertainty

Donald Kohn, the Fed's former vice chairman, says that monetary policy might work better if officials were able to convey how much uncertainty they have around the outlook. 

 
The Muscle Morgan Stanley Flexed in the $74 Billion Bristol-Myers Deal

The joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has done for both banks what neither could have accomplished alone. 

 
Atlanta Fed's Bostic Defends Central Bank's Balance Sheet Wind Down

The mechanical shrinking of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet is designed to reduce uncertainty, said Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

