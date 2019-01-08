News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Cleveland Fed's Mester Expects Higher Rates, But Sees No Urgency

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank has more flexibility in how it paces future rate increases because inflation appears to be restrained, economic growth is decelerating, and interest rates have moved closer to a neutral setting designed to neither spur nor slow growth.

Fed's Bostic Projects One Rate Increase in 2019

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates just once this year, but he didn't say when and added he would keep an open mind about whether more or fewer moves might be needed.

Nellie Liang Withdraws From Consideration for Fed Board Seat

The White House said Monday that former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang, whom the Trump administration had nominated to serve on the central bank's board of governors, has withdrawn from consideration.

Wall Street Firms Plan Exchange to Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq

A group of financial heavyweights plans to launch a low-cost stock exchange. Called Members Exchange or MEMX, it comes after years of frustration among Wall Street brokers over fees charged by stock exchanges.

Wells Fargo Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board

Wells Fargo & Co. has added a manufacturing executive to its board, which has faced criticism for a series of scandals that has drawn regulatory scrutiny to the bank.

Activist Bramson Seeks Shareholder Vote to Shake Up Barclays Board

Barclays' second largest shareholder, Sherborne Investors, said it wants to shake up the bank's board through a shareholder vote after its request for a board seat was rebuffed.

Mastercard Drops Its Name from Logo

Mastercard is removing its name from its logo in most contexts, leaving the interlocking red and yellow circles to represent the brand on cards, in stores, at events and in advertising.

HSH Nordbank Bondholders Sue for EUR1.4 Billion

A group of bondholders are suing shipping lender HSH Nordbank AG in Germany over financial maneuvers they say cost them EUR1.4 billion while delivering a windfall to private-equity investors.

Fed Official Advocates Modifying Inflation Target

New York Fed President John Williams, seeking to give the central bank more flexibility to support the economy, is advocating comprehensive changes in the way it targets inflation.

Munich Re Names J.P. Morgan Executive as CIO

Munich Re has lured an executive from J.P. Morgan Asset Management to serve as chief investment officer, a newly created position at the company.