News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SoftBank Scraps $16 Billion Plan to Buy Most of WeWork

SoftBank Group has halted a planned $16 billion investment in shared-office space provider WeWork, opting instead for a smaller deal of about $2 billion amid market turbulence and opposition from investment partners.

Cleveland Fed's Mester Expects Higher Rates, But Sees No Urgency

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank has more flexibility in how it paces future rate increases because inflation appears to be restrained, economic growth is decelerating, and interest rates have moved closer to a neutral setting designed to neither spur nor slow growth.

Fed's Bostic Projects One Rate Increase in 2019

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates just once this year, but he didn't say when and added he would keep an open mind about whether more or fewer moves might be needed.

Nellie Liang Withdraws From Consideration for Fed Board Seat

The White House said Monday that former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang, whom the Trump administration had nominated to serve on the central bank's board of governors, has withdrawn from consideration.

Wells Fargo Adds Manufacturing Executive to Board

Wells Fargo & Co. has added a manufacturing executive to its board, which has faced criticism for a series of scandals that has drawn regulatory scrutiny to the bank.

HSH Nordbank Bondholders Sue for EUR1.4 Billion

A group of bondholders are suing shipping lender HSH Nordbank AG in Germany over financial maneuvers they say cost them EUR1.4 billion while delivering a windfall to private-equity investors.

Activist Bramson Seeks Shareholder Vote to Shake Up Barclays Board

Barclays' second largest shareholder, Sherborne Investors, said it wants to shake up the bank's board through a shareholder vote after its request for a board seat was rebuffed.

Wall Street Firms Plan Exchange to Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq

A group of financial heavyweights plans to launch a low-cost stock exchange. Called Members Exchange or MEMX, it comes after years of frustration among Wall Street brokers over fees charged by stock exchanges.

Fed Official Advocates Modifying Inflation Target

New York Fed President John Williams, seeking to give the central bank more flexibility to support the economy, is advocating comprehensive changes in the way it targets inflation.

Visa, SiriusXM Team Up In-Vehicle Payment System

Visa and SiriusXM Connected Vehicles Services, a subsidiary of Sirius XM Holdings, announced they are working together on a new in-vehicle payment system.