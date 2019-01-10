News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

BlackRock Cutting Roughly 500 Jobs

BlackRock is cutting about 500 jobs as the world's largest money manager looks to simplify parts of its business and focus more on areas such as technology, retirement and nontraditional alternative investments.

Fed's Powell to Answer Questions on Economy and Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will take questions Thursday during an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., the second such interview of the central bank leader in the last week.

Stockpicker Jeffrey Vinik Plots His Third Comeback

Prominent stock picker Jeffrey Vinik is planning to launch a hedge fund out of Tampa, Fla., in what would mark his third return to investing clients' money.

BlackRock Elevates Potential Successor to CEO Laurence Fink

A potential successor to BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink has a new job that gives him broader reach inside the world's biggest asset manager.

Fed Is Unlikely to Raise Rates in Next Months

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are unlikely to raise interest rates for at least a few months while they assess the impact of recent market volatility on the U.S. economy.

Bank of Canada Holds Key Rate Steady at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at 1.75% as weak global oil prices prompted it to lower its growth forecast for this year and pause further rate increases.

Brookfield Takeover of Abraaj's Turkey Assets Falls Through

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management's bid to buy a portfolio of assets managed by Abraaj Group's Turkish team has fallen through, according to people familiar with the matter.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown to Advise Private-Equity Firm

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is following the well-trodden path from politics to private equity. He will advise Switzerland's Partners Group on so-called impact investments.

Riches to Rags: Swiss Central Bank Swings from Record Profit to Large Loss

One year after posting a record profit, the Swiss National Bank swung to a 15 billion franc loss in 2018, as a double whammy of weaker global equity markets and a stronger Swiss franc eroded the value of its massive holdings of foreign stocks and bonds.

China-Led AIIB Stays Cautious as It Commits $500 Million for Infrastructure Bonds

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank plans to devote a portion of its war chest to bonds that finance sustainable energy, transportation and communications.