News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Debate Heats Up Over the Size of Its Bond Holdings

Discussions inside the Federal Reserve are heating up over what the central bank's portfolio of bonds and other assets will look like when it is done shrinking those holdings.

Economists Grapple With Industry's 'Reputation for Hostility' Toward Women

Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen-after fighting financial crises and anemic economic growth as Federal Reserve leaders-are turning their attention to a different problem: How women are treated in their own profession.

Meet the New Payment Champions, Same as the Old Ones

In a proliferation of new ways to pay for things, the ultimate winners are likely to be the same old credit-card companies that already dominated the payment landscape.

Fed's Powell Affirms Flexible Rate Outlook

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank would be patient in raising interest rates this year after global growth worries gripped financial markets in recent weeks.

Fed's Clarida Says Monetary Policy Isn't on a Preset Course

The Federal Reserve's No. 2 official said Thursday that low inflation should allow the central bank to be patient in contemplating future interest-rate increases, echoing comments from his colleagues in recent days.

Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nine Months

Mortgage rates fell again in the latest week, hitting their lowest point in the past nine months, a move that could propel more activity in the U.S. housing market by prompting more consumers to buy or refinance.

World Bank Lays Out Ground Rules for Selecting Next President

The World Bank said it would accept nominations from around the world for its next president starting next month, with a goal of having the new chief in office for the bank's spring meetings in early April.

Fed Sent Lower Remittances to U.S. Treasury in 2018

Federal Reserve payments to the U.S. Treasury declined in 2018 as the central bank's expenses rose along with short-term interest rates.

BlackRock Cutting Roughly 500 Jobs

BlackRock is cutting about 500 jobs as the world's largest money manager looks to simplify parts of its business and focus more on areas such as technology, retirement and alternative investments.

Stockpicker Jeffrey Vinik Plots His Third Comeback

Prominent stock picker Jeffrey Vinik is planning to launch a hedge fund out of Tampa, Fla., in what would mark his third return to investing clients' money.