News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/14/2019 | 12:16am EST
China Doubles Quota for Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors

China's foreign-exchange regulator has raised the quota for qualified foreign institutional investors, or QFII, to $300 billion from $150 billion. 

 
IRS Reopens Key Program for Mortgage Loans

The Trump administration last week revived a program that is key to home lending, after the mortgage industry said its closure during the partial government shutdown could have forced lenders to delay or scrap loan closings. 

 
Tax Cut Helped Banks' Earnings Growth-But Not for Much Longer

Fourth-quarter earnings results for banks, due to start this week, will mark the last period in which the 2017 tax law's drop in the corporate rate magnifies earnings growth. Banks' 2019 earnings growth won't likely be as robust as in 2018. 

 
Wall Street Struggles With the Bad Kind of Volatility

Financial markets' wild fourth quarter likely won't translate into strong trading results for the nation's largest banks when they report earnings this week, as big traders have scaled back activity in a retreat from risk. 

 
Walter Shipley Led Mergers of Some of the Biggest U.S. Banks

Walter Shipley, a self-effacing chief executive who led some of the biggest bank mergers of the 1980s and 1990s and managed to keep a low profile despite standing 6-foot-8, died Friday at age 83. 

 
Fed Releases Detailed Transcripts of 2013 Policy Meetings

Transcripts released by the Federal Reserve on Friday revealed the extent of then-governor Jerome Powell's concerns about the central bank's 2013 stimulus program of bond purchases. 

 
Government Workers Turn to Emergency Loans

Tens of thousands of workers affected by the government shutdown have applied for emergency loans and requested delays in mortgage payments, as many of them on Friday missed their first paycheck. 

 
Citigroup Gives Activist ValueAct More Access to Its Business

Citigroup has agreed to give activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners greater insight into its strategy, governance and operations without giving it a board seat. 

 
Danske Bank Warns of Potential Resumption of French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank already is under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, the U.K. and the U.S. for allegedly facilitating the laundering of about $230 billion through its Estonian branch by non-Estonian customers between 2007 and 2015. The scandal has led to the departure of several top bank executives. 

 
A Risky Setup for Banks This Earnings Season

Expectations have been lowered for banks, but perhaps not by enough as they head into earnings season.

