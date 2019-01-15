Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/15/2019 | 12:28am EST
Ivanka Trump to Help Select Nominee for World Bank President

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, will help Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney lead the process of selecting the next World Bank president. 

 
Citigroup Swings to Profit Despite Trading Weakness

Citigroup bounced back from a year-earlier loss, but its vital trading business struggled under tough market conditions in the fourth quarter. 

 
Citi Trends Long-Term Goals Include $4 EPS Within Five Years

Citi Trends said its long-term goals include reaching $4 in earnings per share within five years and annual square footage growth of 4% to 5%. 

 
Clarida Says Fed Can Be Patient With Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated the central bank can afford to be patient this year with interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy maintains solid momentum heading into 2019. 

 
Conditions Ripe for Deals Among Financial Advisers, Report Says

The financial-advisory sector had its busiest deal-making year in 2018, according to a new report from TD Ameritrade Institutional's FA Insight. 

 
PG&E Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped.

Utilities have long been considered ultrasafe bets. Some big investors are now learning that isn't always true after they snapped up shares of California utility PG&E just before the deadly November wildfire started. 

 
Blackstone to Start Growth-Investing Business

Blackstone Group LP hired away a General Atlantic executive, Jon Korngold, to launch a business that will invest in fast-growing companies. 

 
China Doubles Quota for Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors

China's foreign-exchange regulator has raised the quota for qualified foreign institutional investors, or QFII, to $300 billion from $150 billion. 

 
IRS Reopens Key Program for Mortgage Loans

The Trump administration last week revived a program that is key to home lending, after the mortgage industry said its closure during the partial government shutdown could have forced lenders to delay or scrap loan closings. 

 
Tax Cut Helped Banks' Earnings Growth-But Not for Much Longer

Fourth-quarter earnings results for banks, due to start this week, will mark the last period in which the 2017 tax law's drop in the corporate rate magnifies earnings growth. Banks' 2019 earnings growth won't likely be as robust as in 2018.

