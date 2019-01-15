News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Big Banks Find Sweet Spot

Higher interest rates helped results for big banks in the fourth quarter, as earnings improved at JPMorgan and Wells Fargo profit-per-share rose more than analysts expected.

Santander Cancels Orcel's Appointment as CEO Over Compensation

Banco Santander withdrew its job offer to former UBS executive Andrea Orcel to be its next chief executive after concluding the high-profile investment banker was too expensive.

Shares of Italian Banks Fall as ECB Urges Bad-Loans Protection

The selloff highlights how skittish investors are about pressure from the European Central Bank on the weakest European banks.

Wells Fargo Expects Asset Cap to Last Longer Than Expected

Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan said the bank is preparing to remain under an asset cap imposed by the Fed through the end of 2019. The lender also reported lower profit in the latest quarter as its consumer business continued to struggle.

JPMorgan Profit Rises 67% Despite Trading Decline

JPMorgan reported stronger fourth-quarter results as a healthy economy helped offset difficult trading conditions.

Kansas City Fed President Says Central Bank Can Pause Rate Increases

One of the Federal Reserve's most consistent supporters of raising interest rates said it could refrain from more increases for the time being.

Ivanka Trump to Help Select Nominee for World Bank President

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, will help Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney lead the process of selecting the next World Bank president.

Big Banks Flash Warning Light

The latest signs of weakness in the U.S. economy come from big banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Apollo Nears Deal to Buy Arconic for More Than $10 Billion

Apollo Global is nearing a deal to buy Arconic for more than $10 billion, ending months of negotiation over what would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent years.

Citi Trends Long-Term Goals Include $4 EPS Within Five Years

Citi Trends said its long-term goals include reaching $4 in earnings per share within five years and annual square footage growth of 4% to 5%.