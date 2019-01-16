Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/16/2019 | 12:31am EST
Meketa and Pension Consulting Alliance to Merge

Boston investment advisory firm Meketa Investment Group is merging with Pension Consulting Alliance, a Portland, Ore., boutique consultant. 

 
Activist Investor Jana to Close Two Underperforming Hedge Funds

The shutdowns reinforce the larger struggles facing hedge funds that specialize in making bets for or against stocks. 

 
Kansas City Fed President Says Central Bank Can Pause Rate Increases

One of the Federal Reserve's most consistent supporters of raising interest rates said it could refrain from more increases for the time being. 

 
Fed's Regional Banks Split Over Whether to Raise Discount Rate in December

The Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks were split ahead of the Fed's December policy meeting over whether to raise the rate on discount-window loans, according to meeting minutes released Tuesday. 

 
Bankruptcy Judges Send Jay Alix, McKinsey to Mediation

A duo of bankruptcy judges jointly ordered a long-brewing feud over McKinsey & Co.'s conflict disclosures to mediation, a last resort before commencing a trial that could put several of the firm's senior partners on the witness stand. 

 
Big Banks Find Sweet Spot

Higher interest rates helped results for big banks in the fourth quarter, as earnings improved at JPMorgan and Wells Fargo profit-per-share rose more than analysts expected. 

 
Santander Withdraws CEO Job Offer Over Concerns on Compensation

Banco Santander withdrew its job offer to former UBS executive Andrea Orcel to be its next chief executive after concluding the investment banker was too expensive. 

 
Shares of Italian Banks Fall as ECB Urges Bad-Loans Protection

The selloff highlights how skittish investors are about pressure from the European Central Bank on the weakest European banks. 

 
Wells Fargo Expects Asset Cap to Last Longer Than Expected

Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan said the bank is preparing to remain under an asset cap imposed by the Fed through the end of 2019. The lender also reported lower profit in the latest quarter as its consumer business continued to struggle. 

 
JPMorgan Profit Rises 67% Despite Trading Decline

JPMorgan reported stronger fourth-quarter results as a healthy economy helped offset difficult trading conditions.

