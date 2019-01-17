Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/17/2019 | 07:16am EST
Societe Generale Falls on Warning

Shares in Societe Generale fell almost 4% after the French bank issued a revenue warning for its Global Markets and Investor Services unit due to a challenging environment in global capital markets. 

 
ECB, Germany Differ on Best Partner for Deutsche-Bloomberg

The European Central Bank is said to want Deutsche Bank to merge with a rival outside Germany, while some in the German government hope for a tie-up with a domestic bank, Bloomberg has reported. 

 
China to Introduce Bond Index Products

China is working to roll out bond index products including exchange-traded funds, adding to Beijing's efforts to attract more foreign investors. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Says He Isn't a Permanent Policy Dove

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that although he has been a steadfast opponent of rate rises so far, that won't always be the case. 

 
Regional Banks Brush Off Yield-Curve Worries

Regional-bank executives on Wednesday talked up the strength of the economy, even though the spread between long-term and short-term lending rates has narrowed, a move that could lead the market to worry about the possibility of a recession. 

 
Transparency Gets Fresh Look in Bankruptcy Court

On Thursday, a judge in New York overseeing the Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. bankruptcy will be asked to decide whether to approve Centerview Partners LLC as an adviser to the company on its reorganization. 

 
Fed Says Lehman Chapter 11 Case Is Costliest in History

A new Federal Reserve study finds Lehman's fees, compensation and expenses totaled nearly $6 billion. 

 
Fed's George Now Among Officials Favoring Patience in Raising Rates

Esther George, who as president of the Kansas City Fed has been among the officials most committed to raising rates, this week joined the consensus favoring a pause. 

 
Schwab Says Clients Boosted Cash

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp. reported that customers shifted assets to cash toward the end of last year, but especially in December, when volatile stock prices spooked investors. 

 
John C. Bogle, Founder of Vanguard Group, Dies at 89

John Clifton Bogle, founder of Vanguard Group and a crusader for investors' rights for more than three decades, dies at 89.

