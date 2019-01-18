Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:30am EST
American Express More Than Doubles Annual Profit

American Express on Thursday reported solid financial results for the most recent period, capping a record year. 

 
JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filing. 

 
Bank of America's Wealth-Management Business Bucks Trend

Bank of America's wealth-management business did what its Wall Street rivals couldn't during a wild fourth quarter: It grew its revenue. 

 
Societe Generale Falls on Warning

Shares in Societe Generale fell almost 4% after the French bank issued a revenue warning for its Global Markets and Investor Services unit due to a challenging environment in global capital markets. 

 
ECB, Germany Differ on Best Partner for Deutsche-Bloomberg

The European Central Bank is said to want Deutsche Bank to merge with a rival outside Germany, while some in the German government hope for a tie-up with a domestic bank, Bloomberg has reported. 

 
China to Introduce Bond Index Products

China is working to roll out bond index products including exchange-traded funds, adding to Beijing's efforts to attract more foreign investors. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Says He Isn't a Permanent Policy Dove

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that although he has been a steadfast opponent of rate rises so far, that won't always be the case. 

 
Regional Banks Brush Off Yield-Curve Worries

Regional-bank executives on Wednesday talked up the strength of the economy, even though the spread between long-term and short-term lending rates has narrowed, a move that could lead the market to worry about the possibility of a recession. 

 
Transparency Gets Fresh Look in Bankruptcy Court

On Thursday, a judge in New York overseeing the Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. bankruptcy will be asked to decide whether to approve Centerview Partners LLC as an adviser to the company on its reorganization. 

 
Fed Says Lehman Chapter 11 Case Is Costliest in History

A new Federal Reserve study finds Lehman's fees, compensation and expenses totaled nearly $6 billion.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aAfter billion-barrel bonanza, BP goes global with seismic tech
RE
02:07aConsumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
01:21aThai December exports seen rising 0.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aShutdown clouds outlook for consumer-driven U.S. economic growth
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aAsia stocks rise broadly on U.S.-China trade relief
RE
01:14aOil up 1 percent on OPEC cuts, hopes of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions
RE
01:08aAsia stocks rise broadly on U.S.-China trade relief
RE
12:50aBOJ Kuroda quoted - see Sino-U.S. friction resolved this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
4AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces Exercise of USD 44 Million Option by the U.S. Government..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.