News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/18/2019 | 11:16am EST
State Street Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs

Aiming to trim some $350 million in expenses this year, State Street said it would shed about 1,500 employees in a plan designed to help weather tough market conditions. 

 
Ernst & Young Taps Carmine Di Sibio as Next Global Chairman and CEO

Ernst & Young has named Carmine Di Sibio, the Big Four accounting firm's global managing partner for client service, as its next global chairman and chief executive. 

 
Why Europeans Won't Catch Wall Street's Bandwagon

Most big European lenders are more exposed to areas in which U.S. peers did badly and less to those that shone. Only Barclays could enjoy a U.S.-style bounce. 

 
Malaysia's Finance Minister Wants Goldman's $7.5 Billion, Not an Apology

Lim Guan Eng waved off an apology from Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon for the role of one its then-bankers in the scandal surrounding state investment fund 1MDB, saying it wasn't enough. 

 
Fed's Williams: Now Is Time for Fed to Show 'Prudence, Patience and Good Judgment'

New York Fed President John Williams said what happens with short-term interest rates and the central bank's balance-sheet drawdown will be driven this year by how the economy performs. 

 
JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $31 million in 2018, up 5% from $29.5 million in 2017, according to a Thursday securities filing. 

 
American Express More Than Doubles Annual Profit

American Express on Thursday reported solid financial results for the most recent period, capping a record year. 

 
Bank of America's Wealth-Management Business Bucks Trend

Bank of America's wealth-management business did what its Wall Street rivals couldn't during a wild fourth quarter: It grew its revenue. 

 
Societe Generale Falls on Warning

Shares in Societe Generale fell almost 4% after the French bank issued a revenue warning for its Global Markets and Investor Services unit due to a challenging environment in global capital markets. 

 
ECB, Germany Differ on Best Partner for Deutsche-Bloomberg

The European Central Bank is said to want Deutsche Bank to merge with a rival outside Germany, while some in the German government hope for a tie-up with a domestic bank, Bloomberg has reported.

