News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank Investors Look Beyond Trading Revenue to Deliver Strong Gains

Last week, bank stocks posted their strongest five-day gains in more than two years, erasing a big chunk of steep losses suffered amid fourth-quarter market tumult.

Central Banks Struggle With Policy Settings

The eurozone's economic slowdown has taken European Central Bank officials by surprise, potentially disrupting their plans to lift short-term interest rates this year.

Puerto Rico's $18 Billion Bond Restructuring Nears Completion

Puerto Rico's federal supervisors are making a final push to write down $18 billion in sales-tax bonds under a settlement that would mark their largest renegotiation yet of the U.S. territory's crushing debts.

State Street Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs

Aiming to trim some $350 million in expenses this year, State Street said it would shed about 1,500 employees in a plan designed to help weather tough market conditions.

Morgan Stanley CEO Earned $29 Million in 2018

Chief Executive James Gorman received a compensation package valued at about $29 million in 2018, a 7% raise from the $27 million he earned a year ago.

Fed's Brainard Says Prolonged Political Uncertainty Could Weigh on Economic Activity

Fed governor says U.S. labor market is healthy, but there are negative threats to growth.

Ernst & Young Taps Carmine Di Sibio as Next Global Chairman and CEO

Ernst & Young has named Carmine Di Sibio, the Big Four accounting firm's global managing partner for client service, as its next global chairman and chief executive.

Why Europeans Won't Catch Wall Street's Bandwagon

Most big European lenders are more exposed to areas in which U.S. peers did badly and less to those that shone. Only Barclays could enjoy a U.S.-style bounce.

Malaysia's Finance Minister Wants Goldman's $7.5 Billion, Not Apology

Lim Guan Eng waved off an apology from Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon for the role of one its then-bankers in the scandal surrounding state investment fund 1MDB, saying it wasn't enough.

Fed's Williams: Now Is Time for Fed to Show 'Prudence, Patience and Good Judgment'

New York Fed President John Williams said what happens with short-term interest rates and the central bank's balance-sheet drawdown will be driven this year by how the economy performs.