News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/22/2019 | 12:18am EST
Apollo Nears Deal to Acquire U.K. Packaging Company RPC Group

Private-equity giant Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire RPC Group, one of Europe's biggest packaging companies, for more than $3.8 billion. 

 
Qatar Muscles in on Saudi Arabia With Lebanon Investment

Qatar pledged to shore up Lebanon's ailing economy by buying $500 million's worth of governments bonds, in a move that muscles in on rival Saudi Arabia's role as Beirut's financial patron. 

 
Risk Rises in Municipal Bonds

More retirement communities, charter schools and hospitals are tapping the historically safe municipal bond market to sell tax-exempt debt-leading to concerns about what could happen in a high-yield downturn. 

 
Companies Try to Skirt Shutdown's IPO Limbo

The monthlong government shutdown is forcing some companies to seek alternate routes to go public while the main markets regulator is unable to green-light IPOs. 

 
Bank Investors Look Beyond Trading Revenue to Deliver Strong Gains

Last week, bank stocks posted their strongest five-day gains in more than two years, erasing a big chunk of steep losses suffered amid fourth-quarter market tumult. 

 
Central Banks Struggle With Policy Settings

The eurozone's economic slowdown has taken European Central Bank officials by surprise, potentially disrupting their plans to lift short-term interest rates this year. 

 
Puerto Rico's $18 Billion Bond Restructuring Nears Completion

Puerto Rico's federal supervisors are making a final push to write down $18 billion in sales-tax bonds under a settlement that would mark their largest renegotiation yet of the U.S. territory's crushing debts. 

 
State Street Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs

Aiming to trim some $350 million in expenses this year, State Street said it would shed about 1,500 employees in a plan designed to help weather tough market conditions. 

 
Morgan Stanley CEO Earned $29 Million in 2018

Chief Executive James Gorman received a compensation package valued at about $29 million in 2018, a 7% raise from the $27 million he earned a year ago. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Prolonged Political Uncertainty Could Weigh on Economic Activity

Fed governor says U.S. labor market is healthy, but there are negative threats to growth.

