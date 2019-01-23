Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/23/2019 | 12:16am EST
Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target. 

 
U.K. Regulator Launches Second Investigation Into KPMG Over Carillion Audit

A U.K. audit watchdog is investigating KPMG over documents it submitted related to an audit of Carillion, the construction firm that collapsed a year ago after it failed to restructure its debts. 

 
China PBOC Injects $37.8 billion Liquidity

China's central bank on Wednesday injected $37.8 billion worth of liquidity via its targeted medium-term lending facility to the nation's big and mid-sized banks as a way to boost their lending to small private businesses. 

 
Bank of Korea Expected to Stand Pat on Rates

South Korea's central bank is widely expected to hod steady at its rate-decision meeting on Thursday, taking a prudent stance after tightening in November. 

 
Mastercard Fined $650 Million by EU

The European Union fined Mastercard over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc, continuing a European crackdown on U.S. credit-card companies over fees. 

 
Travelers Posts Higher Profit Despite Larger Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Cos.'s fourth-quarter profit rose from a year ago, when the insurance firm recorded a $129 million charge related to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code, even as catastrophe losses increased. 

 
Hedge Fund Drops Proxy Battle With Chemicals Maker Ashland

New York-based hedge fund Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC is abandoning its proxy fight with Ashland Global Holdings Inc. after the specialty-chemicals manufacturer struck a deal last week with investor Neuberger Berman Group LLC. 

 
BlackRock to Launch Environmentally Aware Money Market Fund

BlackRock Inc. said BlackRock Cash Management filed an initial registration statement for the BlackRock Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund, a series of the BlackRock Funds, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

 
Accel Returns to Market Seeking $2.5 Billion for Three Funds

Founded in 1983 and one of Silicon Valley's original venture-capital firms, Accel is aiming to stick to its existing strategy, raising about as much as it did in the 2016 fundraising cycle. 

 
Starboard, Elliott Management Call on eBay to Shed StubHub, Classifieds

EBay is being circled by a pair of activist investors who want the online marketplace to consider parting with StubHub and its classified-ad business.

