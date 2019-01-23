News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Metro, Challenger to U.K.'s Banking Establishment, Drops a Third in Value

Metro Bank, which became Britain's first new lender in more than a century when it was launched by an American banker in 2010, lost over a third of its value Wednesday.

Metro Muffs Its Mortgage Math

Global bank capital rules get a lot of stick for being overcomplicated, especially in Europe. Now one U.K. retail bank has tripped over them to its great cost.

The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started.

Alleged 1MDB Conspirator Says He Is a Scapegoat for Emiratis

A former top aide to a powerful member of Abu Dhabi's royal family declared from prison that he is unfairly taking the blame for the United Arab Emirates' role in the 1MDB scandal, and that authorities are trying to force him to turn over his assets.

Ernst & Young to Form Independent Panel to Help Improve Audits

The accounting firm's decision to create the three-person advisory committee is a nod toward outside oversight as audit quality at the Big Four continues to be a major issue.

Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target.

U.K. Regulator Launches Second Investigation Into KPMG Over Carillion Audit

A U.K. audit watchdog is investigating KPMG over documents it submitted related to an audit of Carillion, the construction firm that collapsed a year ago after it failed to restructure its debts.

China PBOC Injects $37.8 billion Liquidity

China's central bank on Wednesday injected $37.8 billion worth of liquidity via its targeted medium-term lending facility to the nation's big and mid-sized banks as a way to boost their lending to small private businesses.

Bank of Korea Expected to Stand Pat on Rates

South Korea's central bank is widely expected to hod steady at its rate-decision meeting on Thursday, taking a prudent stance after tightening in November.

Mastercard Fined $650 Million by EU

The European Union fined Mastercard over charges it artificially raised the costs of card payments inside the bloc, continuing a European crackdown on U.S. credit-card companies over fees.