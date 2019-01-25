News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Kudlow Signals White House Seeks Like-Minded Fed Nominees

Lawrence Kudlow said President Trump will seek to fill two Federal Reserve Board vacancies with nominees who don't believe a rapidly expanding economy has to fuel faster inflation.

China Counters Selloff by Cutting Markets Some Slack

Unlike in 2015-16, when a crash led to greater distrust of market forces, Beijing has sped up financial liberalization in recent months, seeking to attract foreign capital and revive an anemic stock market.

Biotech Firm Files to Go Public With Workaround Amid IPO Freeze

Gossamer Bio has filed to go public using a rare workaround that would let it wriggle into the public markets in the midst of the government shutdown, and an energy company is likely to make the same move soon.

Einhorn's Greenlight Hit by Investor Redemptions

Billionaire hedge-fund manager 's Inc. faced a wave of redemptions in recent months, pushing his assets below $3 billion.

European Commission Finds Lack of Oversight in 'Golden Visa' Programs

The European Commission found a lack of oversight in "golden visa" programs in many European Union countries, and will form a group to look at developing common standards.

U.K. Banking Challenger Drops One-Third in Value

Metro Bank, which became Britain's first new lender in more than a century when it was launched by an American banker in 2010, lost over a third of its value Wednesday.

Walmart to Drop Lawsuit Against Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony

Synchrony Financial said Walmart has agreed to drop a lawsuit against the bank that alleged it breached the terms of their long-running credit-card deal.

The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started.

Metro Muffs Its Mortgage Math

Global bank capital rules get a lot of stick for being overcomplicated, especially in Europe. Now one U.K. retail bank has tripped over them to its great cost.

Alleged 1MDB Conspirator Says He Is a Scapegoat for Emiratis

A former top aide to a powerful member of Abu Dhabi's royal family declared from prison that he is unfairly taking the blame for the United Arab Emirates' role in the 1MDB scandal, and that authorities are trying to force him to turn over his assets.