News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/28/2019 | 12:16am EST
China Replaces Top Securities Regulator Amid Market Weakness

China replaced its top securities regulator with a senior banker, as authorities look for ways to boost market sentiment amid a broad economic slowdown. 

 
Are ICO Tokens Securities? Startup Wants a Judge to Decide

Canadian startup Kik Interactive plans to challenge Washington's ability to regulate the fledgling cryptocurrency industry. 

 
Popular Hedge Fund Bet on Fannie, Freddie Is Paying Off Big This Year

Some of Wall Street's biggest investors are sitting on a paper windfall this year as the government ratchets up a debate over the future of mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

 
KPMG Gets Poor Marks From Audit Regulator

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board found serious deficiencies in nearly half the KPMG audits the regulator scrutinized in its last two years of inspections, according to reports issued Friday. 

 
Fed Mulls End of Portfolio Drawdown

Federal Reserve officials are close to deciding they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities, putting an end to its portfolio wind-down closer into sight. 

 
CEOs of Six Top Banks to Testify Before Congress

The chief executives of the six largest U.S. banks are poised to testify together before House lawmakers in Congress this spring, according to people familiar with the matter, for the first time since shortly after the financial crisis. 

 
Crypto Startup Polkadot Seeking New Token Sale Above $1 Billion Valuation

In this tough environment, crypto startup Polkadot is seeking to raise up to $60 million in new capital, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Kudlow: White House Seeks Fed Nominees Who Understand Shift on Growth, Inflation

Lawrence Kudlow said President Trump will seek to fill two Federal Reserve Board vacancies with nominees who don't believe a rapidly expanding economy has to fuel faster inflation. 

 
China Counters Selloff by Cutting Markets Some Slack

Unlike in 2015-16, when a crash led to greater distrust of market forces, Beijing has sped up financial liberalization in recent months, seeking to attract foreign capital and revive an anemic stock market. 

 
European Commission Finds Lack of Oversight in 'Golden Visa' Programs

The European Commission found a lack of oversight in "golden visa" programs in many European Union countries, and will form a group to look at developing common standards.

