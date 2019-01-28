Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/28/2019 | 07:16am EST
As Warren Eyes White House, Big Banks Brace for Browbeating

Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid will be driven by her populist assault on big banks that rose to prominence during the financial crisis and in her successful 2012 Massachusetts Senate race. 

 
A $4 Trillion Scapegoat for Volatility: the Fed's Shrinking Portfolio

Some investors blame the stock market's volatility on the Federal Reserve shrinking its bond portfolio, but the critique puzzles Fed officials and some economists. 

 
Bankia Loss Narrows Despite Higher Provisions

Spain's Bankia said its net loss narrowed to EUR40 million in the fourth quarter, despite booking heavier provisions than in the equivalent year-earlier period. 

 
China Replaces Top Securities Regulator Amid Market Weakness

China replaced its top securities regulator with a senior banker, as authorities look for ways to boost market sentiment amid a broad economic slowdown. 

 
Are ICO Tokens Securities? Startup Wants a Judge to Decide

Canadian startup Kik Interactive plans to challenge Washington's ability to regulate the fledgling cryptocurrency industry. 

 
Popular Hedge Fund Bet on Fannie, Freddie Is Paying Off

Some of Wall Street's biggest investors are sitting on a paper windfall this year as the government ratchets up a debate over the future of mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

 
KPMG Gets Poor Marks From Audit Regulator

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board found serious deficiencies in nearly half the KPMG audits the regulator scrutinized in its last two years of inspections, according to reports issued Friday. 

 
Fed Mulls End of Portfolio Drawdown

Federal Reserve officials are close to deciding they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities, putting an end to its portfolio wind-down closer into sight. 

 
CEOs of Six Top Banks to Testify Before Congress

The chief executives of the six largest U.S. banks are poised to testify together before House lawmakers in Congress this spring, according to people familiar with the matter, for the first time since shortly after the financial crisis. 

 
Crypto Startup Polkadot Seeking New Token Sale Above $1 Billion Valuation

In this tough environment, crypto startup Polkadot is seeking to raise up to $60 million in new capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

