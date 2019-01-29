News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

RBA Board Member Harper Expects Next Move in Rates to Be Up

RBA board member Ian Harper's view is consistent with the central bank's broader message, that a tightening job market will spur higher wages and inflation and eventually higher interest rates.

ECB Open to Resuming Quantitative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

Bank Deal Shows Impact of 2018 Law

The merger of TCF Financial and Chemical Financial, announced Monday, was encouraged by a law signed by President Trump last year that relaxes regulations of midsize banks.

Senate Democrats Seek Better Oversight of Financial Sector's Climate Risks

A group of 20 senators issued a letter urging U.S. regulators to assess banks' and other financial institutions' preparedness for disruptions caused by extreme weather brought on by climate change.

Private Flood Insurance Gets Boost From Regulators

The number of flood insurance policies underwritten by private companies could triple under a new federal rule that would require mortgage lenders to accept both private and government-backed policies.

A $4 Trillion Scapegoat for Volatility: the Fed's Shrinking Portfolio

Some investors blame the stock market's volatility on the Federal Reserve shrinking its bond portfolio, but the critique puzzles Fed officials and some economists.

Lazard Names Sustainable Investment Heads

Lazard's asset management unit said it named Jennifer Anderson and Nikita Singhal co-heads of sustainable investment and environmental, social and governance.

As Warren Eyes White House, Banks Brace for Browbeating

Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid will be driven by her populist assault on big banks that helped her rise to prominence during the financial crisis and in her successful 2012 Massachusetts Senate race.

Bankia Loss Narrows Despite Higher Provisions

Spain's Bankia said its net loss narrowed to EUR40 million in the fourth quarter, despite booking heavier provisions than in the equivalent year-earlier period.

China Replaces Top Securities Regulator Amid Market Weakness

China replaced its top securities regulator with a senior banker, as authorities look for ways to boost market sentiment amid a broad economic slowdown.