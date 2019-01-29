News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Cooling Housing Market Prompts Closer Scrutiny of Some Lenders

Ginnie Mae is stepping up scrutiny of nonbank mortgage lenders, concerned that some may not have the financial heft to overcome stressed conditions.

Plain-Spoken Fed Chairman Sometimes Leaves Markets Confused

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell likes to think of himself as a straightforward communicator, but his past three months as the bank's leader have proved challenging as markets have occasionally misinterpreted his remarks.

Swedbank Hit by Market Volatility

Swedbank posted a slight drop in fourth-quarter net profit, undershooting forecasts, as market volatility led to lower trading results.

RBA Board Member Harper Expects Next Move in Rates to Be Up

RBA board member Ian Harper's view is consistent with the central bank's broader message, that a tightening job market will spur higher wages and inflation and eventually higher interest rates.

Emerging-Markets Rally Leaves Asian Bonds Behind

Governments in emerging markets have typically paid more to borrow in their local currencies than in dollars. Last year, the picture reversed, but Asian domestic yields are at best even with hard-currency yields.

ECB Open to Resuming Quantitative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

Bank Deal Shows Impact of 2018 Law

The merger of TCF Financial and Chemical Financial, announced Monday, was encouraged by a law signed by President Trump last year that relaxes regulations of midsize banks.

Senate Democrats Seek Better Oversight of Financial Sector's Climate Risks

A group of 20 senators issued a letter urging U.S. regulators to assess banks' and other financial institutions' preparedness for disruptions caused by extreme weather brought on by climate change.

Private Flood Insurance Gets Boost From Regulators

The number of flood insurance policies underwritten by private companies could triple under a new federal rule that would require mortgage lenders to accept both private and government-backed policies.

A $4 Trillion Scapegoat for Volatility: the Fed's Shrinking Portfolio

Some investors blame the stock market's volatility on the Federal Reserve shrinking its bond portfolio, but the critique puzzles Fed officials and some economists.