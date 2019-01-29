Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:16am EST
Cooling Housing Market Prompts Closer Scrutiny of Some Lenders

Ginnie Mae is stepping up scrutiny of nonbank mortgage lenders, concerned that some may not have the financial heft to overcome stressed conditions. 

 
Plain-Spoken Fed Chairman Sometimes Leaves Markets Confused

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell likes to think of himself as a straightforward communicator, but his past three months as the bank's leader have proved challenging as markets have occasionally misinterpreted his remarks. 

 
Swedbank Hit by Market Volatility

Swedbank posted a slight drop in fourth-quarter net profit, undershooting forecasts, as market volatility led to lower trading results. 

 
RBA Board Member Harper Expects Next Move in Rates to Be Up

RBA board member Ian Harper's view is consistent with the central bank's broader message, that a tightening job market will spur higher wages and inflation and eventually higher interest rates. 

 
Emerging-Markets Rally Leaves Asian Bonds Behind

Governments in emerging markets have typically paid more to borrow in their local currencies than in dollars. Last year, the picture reversed, but Asian domestic yields are at best even with hard-currency yields. 

 
ECB Open to Resuming Quantitative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said. 

 
Bank Deal Shows Impact of 2018 Law

The merger of TCF Financial and Chemical Financial, announced Monday, was encouraged by a law signed by President Trump last year that relaxes regulations of midsize banks. 

 
Senate Democrats Seek Better Oversight of Financial Sector's Climate Risks

A group of 20 senators issued a letter urging U.S. regulators to assess banks' and other financial institutions' preparedness for disruptions caused by extreme weather brought on by climate change. 

 
Private Flood Insurance Gets Boost From Regulators

The number of flood insurance policies underwritten by private companies could triple under a new federal rule that would require mortgage lenders to accept both private and government-backed policies. 

 
A $4 Trillion Scapegoat for Volatility: the Fed's Shrinking Portfolio

Some investors blame the stock market's volatility on the Federal Reserve shrinking its bond portfolio, but the critique puzzles Fed officials and some economists.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aU.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil reverberate globally
RE
11:21aDisorderly Brexit would hit Irish growth, jobs and public finances
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:04aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : In Nouakchott, ECA's Vera Songwe congratulates Mauritania on ratification of AfCFTA
PU
10:53aSterling rises before Brexit votes, dollar flat
RE
10:45aBankrupted by deadly wildfires, PG&E vows to keep the lights on
RE
10:45aU.S. judge rejects Yahoo data breach settlement
RE
10:37aU.S. Consumer Confidence Declines in January
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.