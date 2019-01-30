News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Lockheed Martin Offloads $2.6 Billion in Pension Liabilities

Lockheed Martin on Tuesday said it has unloaded $2.6 billion in pension obligations to insurance companies in December, the latest company to deploy a tactic that helps reduce corporate balance sheet exposure to market swings.

Public Comments Were Also Sidelined During Shutdown

The federal government has one more problem from the partial shutdown: what to do about all the expired deadlines for public comment on proposed regulations. Public comment periods for 143 rules ended during the impasse.

NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits

Brokerage firms and banks have complained for years about rising fees at big stock exchanges. Now, they are getting a glimpse of the potential profits the exchanges could be making from them.

Trump Won't Act Alone to Move Fannie, Freddie Out of Government Control

The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday-playing down the idea the administration will seek to unilaterally release the firms from government control.

JPMorgan Chase Announces Wealth Management Executive Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. wealth management executive Barry Sommers will retire in the next several months and the bank is restructuring senior leadership roles in the business, according to an internal bank memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Goldman Reorganizes Electronic-Trading Unit Again

Goldman Sachs Group is reshuffling its trading technology executives for the second time in one year, looking for the right setup to coax clients onto its digital platform.

What Could Go Wrong With the Fed on Hold

Here is the conundrum: If markets are right in concluding that the Federal Reserve is on hold, then one of three things has to be true, none of them obviously good for investors. If the market is wrong about the Fed, then tighter policy is coming and January's rally was built on a false foundation.

Cooling Housing Market Prompts Closer Scrutiny of Some Lenders

Ginnie Mae is stepping up scrutiny of nonbank mortgage lenders, concerned that some may not have the financial heft to overcome stressed conditions.

Plain-Spoken Fed Chairman Sometimes Leaves Markets Confused

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell likes to think of himself as a straightforward communicator, but his past three months as the bank's leader have proved challenging as markets have occasionally misinterpreted his remarks.

Swedbank Hit by Market Volatility

Swedbank posted a slight drop in fourth-quarter net profit, undershooting forecasts, as market volatility led to lower trading results.