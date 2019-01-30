News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals Possible End to String of Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady and delivered its strongest signal to date that the central bank may have reached the end of its latest series of interest-rate increases.

Forget CEO Snafu at Eurozone's Most Valuable Bank

Banco Santander is attracting headlines for ditching plans to make a chief executive of its favorite UBS investment banker. Investors should look through the noise.

High-Wire Audit Looms as Regulators Scrutinize KPMG and GE

Year-end audits are usually routine affairs but with GE under investigation and KPMG under scrutiny from its regulators, this one could cause fireworks.

Elliott Looks Beyond Activism to Full-Blown Takeovers

Elliott Management Corp.-one of the biggest and busiest shareholder activists-is making a new push into outright takeovers of companies.

New York Insurers Can Evaluate Your Social Media Use-if They Can Prove Why It's Needed

New York's top financial regulator is going to allow life insurers to use social media data when setting premium rates, though the insurers will have to prove the information doesn't discriminate.

Santander Profit Beats Expectations

Santander closed 2018 with a 34% rise in fourth-quarter net profit that topped market expectations.

Anthem's PBM Plans Boost Earnings Expectations

Anthem Inc. will accelerate the launch of its in-house pharmacy-benefit manager IngenioRx to March, giving a sharp boost to the insurer's projected 2019 earnings.

Nasdaq Launches Rival Bid For Oslo Stock Exchange

Nasdaq has launched a $770 million bid to buy Norwegian stock exchange Oslo Bors, trumping a rival bid from Euronext.

SEB Raises Dividend as Profit Surges

SEB increased its full-year dividend after the Nordic region's largest corporate lender reported a 44% rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

Lockheed Martin Offloads $2.6 Billion in Pension Liabilities

Lockheed Martin on Tuesday said it has unloaded $2.6 billion in pension obligations to insurance companies in December, the latest company to deploy a tactic that helps reduce corporate balance sheet exposure to market swings.