News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/31/2019 | 12:16am EST
Fed Signals Hold on Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve indicated Wednesday that it was done raising interest rates for now, fueling a market rally. 

 
The Fed's Mysterious Pause

The Federal Reserve's monetary tightening hasn't just paused; it may be over. 

 
Puerto Rico Pension Bondholders Win $3 Billion Appeal

U.S. appeals court restores collateral underlying pension obligation bonds 

 
PayPal's Earnings Fell 6% in Quarter

The payments company said its expenses grew at a faster pace than its revenue in the fourth quarter. 

 
Facebook Reports Record Profit

Facebook posted record profit in the fourth quarter, showing the resilience of the social-media giant's business even as it battled through a string of challenges. 

 
Visa Posts Strong Profit as Consumers Shift to Cards From Cash

Visa reported strong earnings driven by growth in payments volume as more consumers use cards to make purchases, but warned that political uncertainties could affect consumer spending. 

 
Wells Fargo Is 'Working Hard' to 'Rebuild Trust'

Wells Fargo detailed steps it has taken to address problems following a series of scandals that have resulted in more than $4 billion in fines and settlements and tougher scrutiny from regulators. 

 
Goldman Feasts at Expense of Food-Company Client, Suit Says

Goldman Sachs Group put its interests ahead of that of a corporate client in advising on an acquisition last year, a lawsuit alleges. 

 
High-Wire Audit Looms as Regulators Scrutinize KPMG and GE

Year-end audits are usually routine affairs, but with GE under investigation and KPMG under scrutiny from its regulators, this one could cause fireworks. 

 
Elliott Looks Beyond Activism to Full-Blown Takeovers

Elliott Management-one of the biggest and busiest shareholder activists-is making a new push into outright takeovers of companies.

