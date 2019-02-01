News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Herman Cain, Marvin Goodfriend Being Considered for Fed Governor

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain and Carnegie Mellon economist Marvin Goodfriend are among those President Trump is considering for one of two vacancies on the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

Exchanges to Fire Company Building Stock-Market Supercomputer

Stock exchanges intend to fire the contractor that is building a data warehouse for all U.S. stock-market activity, the latest sign of trouble for a project designed to detect trading fraud and causes behind wild swings in prices.

Potential Deutsche Bank Deal Gains German Government Support

The German government is prepared to back a potential merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to create a national banking giant, responding to deep skepticism among shareholders, clients and others about the health of the rival banks.

Dozens of Advisers Face Claims of Overcharging for Mutual Funds

More than 50 investment advisers are under pressure to settle federal claims they steered customers to mutual funds that charged excessive fees.

Venmo Starts Paying Off for PayPal

PayPal's earnings are being held back by slowing business at eBay, but future growth drivers like Venmo are growing briskly.

Blackstone, Apollo Hurt by Falling Markets in Fourth Quarter

Private-equity firms Blackstone Group and Apollo Global Management reported quarterly losses, but their portfolios held up better than the broader market.

Mastercard Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Mastercard's profit rose in the fourth quarter along with revenue despite the credit-card company setting aside $757 million for litigation costs.

Apollo Reports Economic Net Loss as Private-Equity Funds Depreciate

Apollo Global Management reported an economic net loss in the fourth quarter as its private-equity funds depreciated by 11%.

Brookfield Raises $15 Billion Real-Estate Fund

Brookfield Asset Management, which made some of the world's largest real-estate deals last year, has finished raising its largest-ever property fund at $15 billion.

Wells Fargo Is 'Working Hard' to 'Rebuild Trust'

Wells Fargo detailed steps it has taken to address problems following a series of scandals that have resulted in more than $4 billion in fines and settlements and tougher scrutiny from regulators.