News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank AG's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank.

Junk Debt Is Back

Junk-rated bonds and loans are flying off the shelves again, easing recent worries that a credit-market freeze could harm the economy.

Women Claim New Turf on Wall Street

Women are fueling the growth of one of the most popular products on Wall Street: the $700 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, where one in four senior executives is female.

Deutsche Bank in Late 2016 Raced to Shed Loan It Made to Russian Bank VTB

Deutsche Bank raced in 2016 to shed a loan it had made to VTB Group that raised concerns inside the German lender about exposure to Russia, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

Trump Organization Was Rebuffed for Loan by Deutsche Bank in 2016

Deutsche Bank turned down a loan request by the Trump Organization in 2016, as Donald Trump was seeking the Republican Party nomination, because of concerns about its exposure to the candidate and his affiliates.

Why the Fed Made a U-Turn: Perceived Risks Shifted

The Federal Reserve reversed course last week when it put interest rate rises on hold, prompted by rising risks to U.S. growth in the months ahead, rather than any signs the economy's health is faltering now.

1MDB Scandal Could Hit Pay for Goldman Execs, Including Lloyd Blankfein

Goldman Sachs could withhold millions of dollars in pay from former chief Lloyd Blankfein because of the scandal around a corrupt Malaysian investment fund.

Fed's Kaplan: Fed Likely On Pause Until At Least Summer

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he believes the U.S. central bank will hold off on rate increases until at least the summer-so that the economy can work through some issues on its own.

Analysis: January Jobs Report Won't Change the Fed's New Wait-and-See Stance

The strong January jobs report offers one promising data point for Federal Reserve officials trying to gauge how the economy has weathered increased market volatility and slowing global growth.

Wells Fargo Breaks Down Internal Audit Silos to Fend Off Scandals

Wells Fargo's 103-page business-standards report, released this week to address changes the bank has made in response to a string of scandals, revealed nuanced changes to the company's system of internal checks.