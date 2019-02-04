News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bill Gross Retiring From Janus

William "Bill" Gross, the legendary bond investor, co-founder of Pimco and most recently a portfolio manager at Janus, is retiring from Janus, the firm said.

Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe

Australia plans to hand financial regulators new powers of enforcement following a year-long probe into misconduct in the country's banking industry, which long had a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors.

Julius Baer Shares Drop After Announcing Layoffs

Shares in Julius Baer fell after the bank announced cost-cutting measures, including staff layoffs, as 2018 profit edged up but assets under management dropped.

Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank.

Deutsche Bank in Late 2016 Raced to Shed Loan It Made to Russian Bank VTB

Deutsche Bank raced in 2016 to shed a loan it had made to VTB Group that raised concerns inside the German lender about exposure to Russia, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

Junk Debt Is Back

Junk-rated bonds and loans are flying off the shelves again, easing recent worries that a credit-market freeze could harm the economy.

Women Claim New Turf on Wall Street

Women are fueling the growth of one of the most popular products on Wall Street: the $700 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, where one in four senior executives is female.

Trump Organization Was Rebuffed for Loan by Deutsche Bank in 2016

Deutsche Bank turned down a loan request by the Trump Organization in 2016, as Donald Trump was seeking the Republican Party nomination, because of concerns about its exposure to the candidate and his affiliates.

Why the Fed Made a U-Turn: Perceived Risks Shifted

The Federal Reserve reversed course last week when it put interest rate rises on hold, prompted by rising risks to U.S. growth in the months ahead, rather than any signs the economy's health is faltering now.

1MDB Scandal Could Hit Pay for Goldman Execs, Including Lloyd Blankfein

Goldman Sachs could withhold millions of dollars in pay from former chief Lloyd Blankfein because of the scandal around a corrupt Malaysian investment fund.