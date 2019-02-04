Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:16am EST
Bill Gross Retiring From Janus

William "Bill" Gross, the legendary bond investor, co-founder of Pimco and most recently a portfolio manager at Janus, is retiring from Janus, the firm said. 

 
Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe

Australia plans to hand financial regulators new powers of enforcement following a year-long probe into misconduct in the country's banking industry, which long had a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors. 

 
Julius Baer Shares Drop After Announcing Layoffs

Shares in Julius Baer fell after the bank announced cost-cutting measures, including staff layoffs, as 2018 profit edged up but assets under management dropped. 

 
Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank. 

 
Deutsche Bank in Late 2016 Raced to Shed Loan It Made to Russian Bank VTB

Deutsche Bank raced in 2016 to shed a loan it had made to VTB Group that raised concerns inside the German lender about exposure to Russia, according to documents and people familiar with the matter. 

 
Junk Debt Is Back

Junk-rated bonds and loans are flying off the shelves again, easing recent worries that a credit-market freeze could harm the economy. 

 
Women Claim New Turf on Wall Street

Women are fueling the growth of one of the most popular products on Wall Street: the $700 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, where one in four senior executives is female. 

 
Trump Organization Was Rebuffed for Loan by Deutsche Bank in 2016

Deutsche Bank turned down a loan request by the Trump Organization in 2016, as Donald Trump was seeking the Republican Party nomination, because of concerns about its exposure to the candidate and his affiliates. 

 
Why the Fed Made a U-Turn: Perceived Risks Shifted

The Federal Reserve reversed course last week when it put interest rate rises on hold, prompted by rising risks to U.S. growth in the months ahead, rather than any signs the economy's health is faltering now. 

 
1MDB Scandal Could Hit Pay for Goldman Execs, Including Lloyd Blankfein

Goldman Sachs could withhold millions of dollars in pay from former chief Lloyd Blankfein because of the scandal around a corrupt Malaysian investment fund.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aOil slides on disappointing U.S. data after hitting two-month high
RE
11:39aTech boosts S&P, Nasdaq; healthcare weighs on Dow
RE
11:39aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : CARIFORUM Regional Adolescent Training Workshops opens Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation critical to advance economic development
PU
11:33aU.S. factory orders fall; core capital goods unrevised
RE
11:23aU.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
RE
11:22aUK home office approves Mallya's extradition to India - report
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Falls in January
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4U.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.