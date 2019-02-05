Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 12:17am EST
World Bank Critic Is Nominee to Lead Lender

President Trump will nominate David Malpass, one of the World Bank's sharpest critics within his administration, to be the next leader of the bank. 

 
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dined Monday night with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, the central bank said in a statement. 

 
Fed's Mester: Supported FOMC Decision to Hold Rates Steady

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester said Monday she is on board with the Federal Reserve holding off on further rate increases as it takes stock of an uncertain environment. 

 
RBA Stays Upbeat, Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged

Australia's central bank kicked off 2019 with a widely expected decision to leave interest rates on hold Tuesday, and stuck to an optimistic script that solid GDP growth and falling unemployment will eventually deliver higher inflation and interest rates. 

 
Bill Gross, Onetime Bond King, Retiring After Messy Last Act

Bill Gross, co-founder of Pimco and more recently a portfolio manager at Janus, is retiring. The move by the 74-year-old investor closes an abbreviated last act to one of Wall Street's most celebrated careers. 

 
Fed Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand

A growing minority of banks reported tightening their standards for some loans in the fourth quarter and said they expected loan demand and performance to weaken, the Federal Reserve said Monday. 

 
Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe

Australia plans to hand financial regulators new powers of enforcement following a year-long probe into misconduct in the country's banking industry, which long had a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors. 

 
Julius Baer Shares Drop After Announcing Layoffs

Shares in Julius Baer fell after the bank announced cost-cutting measures, including staff layoffs, as 2018 profit edged up but assets under management dropped. 

 
Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank. 

 
Deutsche Bank in Late 2016 Raced to Shed Loan It Made to Russian Bank VTB

Deutsche Bank raced in 2016 to shed a loan it had made to VTB Group that raised concerns inside the German lender about exposure to Russia, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aIrish service sector growth drops towards six-year low - PMI
RE
12:43aBOJ Kuroda says no change to economic outlook after wages revision
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aUtelogy Launches New Generation Management Portal to Monitor Your Entire AV Infrastructure
SE
02/04Dollar steady, Aussie reverses losses after RBA holds rates
RE
02/04ONE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC : ' Merfish Pipe & Supply and United Pipe & Supply Combine Ownership
PU
02/04Trump to choose Treasury's Malpass to lead World Bank - sources
RE
02/04IOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Statement From Mark Recker
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2VERITAS PHARMA INC : VERITAS PHARMA : to Proceed with Share Consolidation
3BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
4NAVITAS LIMITED : NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.