News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/05/2019 | 07:16am EST
Hannover Re Posts Profit Rise

Hannover Re reported an increase in net profit for last year and backed its guidance for 2019. 

 
World Bank Critic Is Nominee to Lead Lender

President Trump will nominate David Malpass, one of the World Bank's sharpest critics within his administration, to be the next leader of the bank. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dined Monday night with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, the central bank said in a statement. 

 
Fed's Mester: Supported FOMC Decision to Hold Rates Steady

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester said Monday she is on board with the Federal Reserve holding off on further rate increases as it takes stock of an uncertain environment. 

 
RBA Stays Upbeat, Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged

Australia's central bank kicked off 2019 with a widely expected decision to leave interest rates on hold Tuesday, and stuck to an optimistic script that solid GDP growth and falling unemployment will eventually deliver higher inflation and interest rates. 

 
Bill Gross, Onetime Bond King, Retiring After Messy Last Act

Bill Gross, co-founder of Pimco and more recently a portfolio manager at Janus, is retiring. The move by the 74-year-old investor closes an abbreviated last act to one of Wall Street's most celebrated careers. 

 
Fed Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand

A growing minority of banks reported tightening their standards for some loans in the fourth quarter and said they expected loan demand and performance to weaken, the Federal Reserve said Monday. 

 
Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe

Australia plans to hand financial regulators new powers of enforcement following a year-long probe into misconduct in the country's banking industry, which long had a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors. 

 
Julius Baer Shares Drop After Announcing Layoffs

Shares in Julius Baer fell after the bank announced cost-cutting measures, including staff layoffs, as 2018 profit edged up but assets under management dropped. 

 
Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank.

