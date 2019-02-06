Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/06/2019 | 12:16am EST
Oaktree Distressed-Debt Funds Turned Negative Amid Fourth-Quarter Selloff

Oaktree Capital Management, one of the biggest distressed-debt investors in the world, saw returns on its biggest funds turn negative in the fourth quarter, though less so than the broader markets. 

 
U.S. Works to Pave Way for Its Pick to Lead World Bank

The White House is moving swiftly to shore up support for David Malpass to be the next World Bank president, hoping to head off potential challengers as the nominating process gets under way. 

 
Activist Bramson Steps Up Push for Barclays Board Seat

Activist investor Edward Bramson stepped up a campaign for strategy change at Barclays by applying for a shareholder vote to put him on the bank's board. 

 
Goldman Plans Cuts in Commodities Trading as New CEO Digs In

Commodities trading at Goldman Sachs, once a huge moneymaker and a central part of the bank's DNA, is on the chopping block. 

 
Senate Panel Eyes Nomination of Fannie, Freddie Overseer Next Week

Senate lawmakers are expected as early as next week to consider the nomination of Mark Calabria, a critic of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the post responsible for overseeing the housing-finance companies. 

 
Blackstone Retreats From Africa Investment Plan

Blackstone Group, the world's largest private-equity firm, has pulled back on a plan to invest billions of dollars across Africa, the latest U.S. investor to temper its ambitions on the continent. 

 
Chubb Reports Lower Earnings, Higher Catastrophe Losses

Insurance firm Chubb reported lower earnings from a year earlier, as higher income tax expenses and realized losses tempered revenue gains. 

 
Revenue Recognition Compliance Costs Are Higher Than Expected, Companies Say

The majority of U.S. companies spent more than expected to comply with new rules for revenue accounting, but they also expect to reap savings from compliance efforts over the longer term, according to a survey by Ernst & Young LLP. 

 
Hannover Re Posts Profit Rise

Hannover Re reported an increase in net profit for last year and backed its guidance for 2019. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: More Clarity Needed Before Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan reiterated Tuesday his support for the central bank holding off for now on further rate rises and said changes in its balance sheet drawdown should be on the table as well.

