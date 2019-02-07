News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Quarles: U.S. Outlook Remains Strong, Risks Are Foreign in Nature

The Federal Reserce's vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, said Wednesday that the U.S. economic outlook still looks very good but he is worried about the negative influence presented by foreign growth developments.

Powell Lauds Fed's 'Precious' Independence From Politics

At an online forum for teachers, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's decentralized structure has fostered an "institutionalized diversity of perspectives."

MetLife, Prudential Log Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines

Both insurers were hit by U.S. tax impacts that boosted their earnings a year ago.

Spending by SoftBank Vision Fund Raises Need for More Cash

SoftBank has spent at least half of its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund in less than two years, increasing the pressure to raise more money if the world's biggest tech investor wants to maintain that pace.

Former Fed Leader Yellen Says Rate Cuts, Hikes Both Possible

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's views on monetary policy and the economy are still largely in alignment with her former colleagues.

Wall Street Underwriter KBW Is Trying to Halt AmTrust Delisting Plan

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is suing AmTrust Financial, claiming that its plan to delist nearly $1.2 billion of preferred stock and notes would damage KBW's reputation as the issues' underwriter and harm retail investors.

CFPB Unveils Plan to Revise Payday Loan Regulation

The Trump administration unveiled a proposal to remove a requirement that would have made it difficult for companies to offer high-cost consumer loans.

Khosla's Keith Rabois Leads $25 Million Round for Renters-Insurance Startup Jetty

Keith Rabois is expanding Khosla Ventures' real-estate tech and insurance startup portfolio by backing Jetty National Inc., a company that provides renters insurance and other financial products.

Carlyle Reports Fourth-Quarter Loss Amid Market Downturn

Carlyle Group's reported a fourth-quarter loss as the firm navigated a downturn in financial markets, but its private-equity fund performance held up better than that of its peers.

A Crypto-Mystery: Is $136 Million Stuck or Missing?

Shareholders in Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Quadriga says customers' holdings are trapped in an electronic vault after the firm's founder died without revealing the access keys to unlock his laptop. Two researchers, though, say the money might be missing.