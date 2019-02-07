News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

BB&T to Buy SunTrust in Largest Bank Deal Since the Financial Crisis

BB&T is buying SunTrust Banks in a merger which, valued at about $66 billion, would create the sixth-largest U.S. bank.

KKR Agrees to Take Majority Stake in Financial Software Maker OneStream

KKR declined to disclose the amount it invested in the Rochester, Mich., company, but a person familiar with the matter said it was more than $500 million.

SocGen Cuts Target Despite Profit Jump

Societe Generale cut a key target for 2020 despite a sharp rise in fourth-quarter net profit, which beat analysts' expectations.

UniCredit Trades Higher After Profits Double

UniCredit shares climbed after the bank's fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by an almost EUR900 tax-related extraordinary item.

Fed's Quarles: U.S. Outlook Remains Strong, Risks Are Foreign in Nature

The Federal Reserce's vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, said Wednesday that the U.S. economic outlook still looks very good but he is worried about the negative influence presented by foreign growth developments.

Powell Lauds Fed's 'Precious' Independence From Politics

At an online forum for teachers, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's decentralized structure has fostered an "institutionalized diversity of perspectives."

MetLife, Prudential Log Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines

Both insurers were hit by U.S. tax impacts that boosted their earnings a year ago.

Spending by SoftBank Vision Fund Raises Need for More Cash

SoftBank has spent at least half of its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund in less than two years, increasing the pressure to raise more money if the world's biggest tech investor wants to maintain that pace.

Former Fed Leader Yellen Says Rate Cuts, Hikes Both Possible

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's views on monetary policy and the economy are still largely in alignment with her former colleagues.

Wall Street Underwriter KBW Is Trying to Halt AmTrust Delisting Plan

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is suing AmTrust Financial, claiming that its plan to delist nearly $1.2 billion of preferred stock and notes would damage KBW's reputation as the issues' underwriter and harm retail investors.