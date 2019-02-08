Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:16am EST
Danske Bank Faces French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank said it was placed under formal investigation by a judge in France over suspicions of money laundering related to terminated business at its Estonian branch. 

 
Fed's Bullard Says No Need to Raise Rates Again

St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard again said Thursday the central bank doesn't need to raise rates any further to achieve its job and inflation goals. 

 
BB&T to Buy SunTrust in U.S.'s Biggest Postcrisis Bank Deal

BB&T is buying SunTrust Banks in a $28 billion deal that would create the sixth-largest U.S. retail bank and help the combined lender compete against giants with bigger technology budgets. 

 
Wells Fargo Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking

Wells Fargo said it experienced systems failures from a shutdown at one of its facilities that have left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications. 

 
Zurich Annual Net Profit Rises

Zurich Insurance Group's net profit for 2018 rose 24% despite wildfires and hurricanes in the U.S. 

 
Three-Month Libor Falls the Most Since 2009

The cost for banks to borrow U.S. dollars for three months posted its biggest one-day decline in a decade, reflecting the easing of financial conditions after the Federal Reserve's recent shift to a cautious approach toward raising interest rates. 

 
KKR Agrees to Take Majority Stake in Financial Software Maker OneStream

KKR declined to disclose the amount it invested in the Rochester, Mich., company, but a person familiar with the matter said it was more than $500 million. 

 
High-Speed Trader Virtu's Profit Quadruples as Volatility Returns

Profit surged at high-speed trader Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter, thanks to the wild volatility of recent months in the stock market. 

 
Fed's Quarles: U.S. Outlook Remains Strong, Risks Are Foreign in Nature

The Federal Reserce's vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, said Wednesday that the U.S. economic outlook still looks very good but he is worried about the negative influence presented by foreign growth developments. 

 
SocGen Cuts Target Despite Profit Jump

Societe Generale cut a key target for 2020 despite a sharp rise in fourth-quarter net profit, which beat analysts' expectations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aOil falls on global slowdown worries, but OPEC cuts offer support
RE
01:43aThe Rally in Emerging-Market Currencies Needs More Fuel to Continue
DJ
01:27aSwiss raise 380 million Swiss francs from 5G mobile spectrum auction
RE
01:20aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Manufacturing Sector Key to Boosting Indonesia's Growth — ADB–BAPPENAS Joint Report
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aAsia stocks ease on anxiety over trade, growth risks
RE
01:14aAsia stocks ease on anxiety over trade, growth risks
RE
12:23aIndia inflation seen speeding up in January but still below target
RE
12:22aThailand launches Huawei 5G test bed, even as U.S. urges allies to bar Chinese gear
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5CECONOMY : Q1 2018/19: CECONOMY reports growth in sales and stabilised earnings
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.