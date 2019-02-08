News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Carlyle Explores $1 Billion Sale of Taxi Firm Addison Lee

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group is eyeing the possible sale of Addison Lee in a deal that could value the London-based taxi company at around $1.04 billion.

Danske Bank Faces French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank said it was placed under formal investigation by a judge in France over suspicions of money laundering related to terminated business at its Estonian branch.

Fed's Bullard Says No Need to Raise Rates Again

St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard again said Thursday the central bank doesn't need to raise rates any further to achieve its job and inflation goals.

BB&T to Buy SunTrust in U.S.'s Biggest Postcrisis Bank Deal

BB&T is buying SunTrust Banks in a $28 billion deal that would create the sixth-largest U.S. retail bank and help the combined lender compete against giants with bigger technology budgets.

Wells Fargo Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking

Wells Fargo said it experienced systems failures from a shutdown at one of its facilities that have left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications.

Zurich Annual Net Profit Rises

Zurich Insurance Group's net profit for 2018 rose 24% despite wildfires and hurricanes in the U.S.

Three-Month Libor Falls the Most Since 2009

The cost for banks to borrow U.S. dollars for three months posted its biggest one-day decline in a decade, reflecting the easing of financial conditions after the Federal Reserve's recent shift to a cautious approach toward raising interest rates.

KKR Agrees to Take Majority Stake in Financial Software Maker OneStream

KKR declined to disclose the amount it invested in the Rochester, Mich., company, but a person familiar with the matter said it was more than $500 million.

High-Speed Trader Virtu's Profit Quadruples as Volatility Returns

Profit surged at high-speed trader Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter, thanks to the wild volatility of recent months in the stock market.

Fed's Quarles: U.S. Outlook Remains Strong, Risks Are Foreign in Nature

The Federal Reserce's vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, said Wednesday that the U.S. economic outlook still looks very good but he is worried about the negative influence presented by foreign growth developments.