News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wells Fargo Outage Hits Paychecks of Some Customers

A systems problem that affected Wells Fargo's online and mobile banking platforms Thursday caused some customers to be unable to see the direct deposit of their paychecks. The bank says the issue has been corrected.

Female CLO Managers Tend to Outperform Men

Collateralized loan obligations overseen by women deliver better returns on average than those run by men, according to Citigroup research. The finding sheds new light on the debate about the relative lack of women in the upper echelons of the alternative asset-management field.

Carlyle Explores $1 Billion Sale of Taxi Firm Addison Lee

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group is eyeing the possible sale of Addison Lee in a deal that could value the London-based taxi company at around $1.04 billion.

Singapore Police Search Wirecard's Offices

Shares of Wirecard fell 16% in Frankfurt after Singapore police searched the German payments company's offices in the city-state as part of an investigation into potential accounting irregularities.

Calstrs Begins Redeeming $236M Investment in SHE ETF

The California State Teachers' Retirement System has begun redeeming its $236 million investment in the SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, the pension fund said.

Danske Bank Faces French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank said it was placed under formal investigation by a judge in France over suspicions of money laundering related to terminated business at its Estonian branch.

Fed's Bullard Says No Need to Raise Rates Again

St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard again said Thursday the central bank doesn't need to raise rates any further to achieve its job and inflation goals.

BB&T to Buy SunTrust in U.S.'s Biggest Postcrisis Bank Deal

BB&T is buying SunTrust Banks in a $28 billion deal that would create the sixth-largest U.S. retail bank and help the combined lender compete against giants with bigger technology budgets.

Zurich Annual Net Profit Rises

Zurich Insurance Group's net profit for 2018 rose 24% despite wildfires and hurricanes in the U.S.

Three-Month Libor Falls the Most Since 2009

The cost for banks to borrow U.S. dollars for three months posted its biggest one-day decline in a decade, reflecting the easing of financial conditions after the Federal Reserve's recent shift to a cautious approach toward raising interest rates.