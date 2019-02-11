News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

A Rarity On Wall Street: A Female- and Minority-Led Activist Hedge Fund

Impactive Capital, led by two industry veterans, is launching with $250 million from Calstrs.

Fed Official Calls for Overhaul in Assessment of Financial-Sector Threats

Global regulators must revamp the way they assess new threats to the financial system, as the tide of postcrisis rules crests and the financial sector evolves, a top Federal Reserve official said.

Hedge Funds Bask in Puerto Rico Bond Deal

A small group of hedge funds are being rewarded for backing an $18 billion restructuring of Puerto Rico's sales-tax debt that saddled other investors with losses.

Bank of America CEO Compensation Rose 15% in 2018

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan received a compensation package valued at $26.5 million last year, a 15% raise from the $23 million he earned in the prior year.

Fallout Spreads from Wells Fargo Outage

Wells Fargo scrambled to deal with a systems problem that hampered the bank's online and mobile banking platforms Thursday and Friday. The bank has been restoring operations and is extending branch hours to handle customer questions about the issues.

Female CLO Managers Tend to Outperform Men

Collateralized loan obligations overseen by women deliver better returns on average than those run by men, according to Citigroup research. The finding sheds new light on the debate about the relative lack of women in the upper echelons of the alternative asset-management field.

Carlyle Explores $1 Billion Sale of Taxi Firm Addison Lee

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group is eyeing the possible sale of Addison Lee in a deal that could value the London-based taxi company at around $1.04 billion.

Singapore Police Search Wirecard's Offices

Shares of Wirecard fell 16% in Frankfurt after Singapore police searched the German payments company's offices in the city-state as part of an investigation into potential accounting irregularities.

Calstrs Begins Redeeming $236M Investment in SHE ETF

The California State Teachers' Retirement System has begun redeeming its $236 million investment in the SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, the pension fund said.

Danske Bank Faces French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank said it was placed under formal investigation by a judge in France over suspicions of money laundering related to terminated business at its Estonian branch.