News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/15/2019 | 12:16am EST
Fed Officials Near Plan to Finish Portfolio Wind-Down

Federal Reserve officials are zeroing in on a strategy to end the wind-down of their $4 trillion asset portfolio as soon as this year, which would conclude an effort to drain stimulus from the financial system earlier than they had once anticipated. 

 
Investors Need Proof AIG Has Changed

After yet another surprise increase in reserves, it will take time for investors to get comfortable with AIG. 

 
Credit Suisse Returns to Profit but Trading Weakness Remains

Swiss lender Credit Suisse swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, despite weakness in its trading business, and posted its first annual profit since 2014 following a three-year restructuring plan. 

 
Trump Pick Pledges to Preserve 30-Year Mortgage

The Trump administration's pick to help overhaul the way many Americans finance their home purchases told Congress he would work to preserve the popular 30-year mortgage, a product he has criticized in the past. 

 
Guggenheim's Asset-Management Unit Won't Receive Penalty After SEC Investigation

Guggenheim Partners said U.S. securities regulators won't take action against the firm following an investigation into its asset-management business. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a television interview she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year. 

 
Fannie Mae Swings Back To Profit In 4Q

The Federal National Mortgage Association swung back to a profit at the end of the year, reporting net income of $3.23 billion in the fourth quarter. 

 
Credit Agricole Beats Profit Views

Credit Agricole's fourth-quarter net profit rose substantially, supported by higher revenue and lower tax expense, beating analysts' expectations. 

 
Deutsche Boerse Upbeat on Results

Deutsche Boerse was positive about its 2018 results, though net profit came in below analysts expectations and the stock-exchange operator said growing political and economic risk would lead it to be more cautious this year. 

 
Ant Financial to Acquire U.K.'s WorldFirst

Ant Financial Services, the world's most valuable financial-technology startup, is acquiring U.K.-based money-transfer company WorldFirst to boost its presence globally.

