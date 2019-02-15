Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/15/2019 | 11:16am EST
Wells Fargo Chief Is Expected to Appear Solo Before House Panel

Wells Fargo is expected to be the first bank to face a grilling by House Democrats who took over the Financial Services Committee in the new Congress, with a March hearing focused on its scandals. 

 
Big Dividends Close Door on Battered Bank's Desperate Decade

Royal Bank of Scotland has escaped its desperate decade-the years in which the world's largest bank by assets on the eve of the 2008 crisis was battered, bailed out and, for a long time, badly managed. 

 
Regulators Block Fewer M&A Deals

The number of deals blocked by regulators is falling, recent data show as, some merger partners show a willingness to compromise over issues such as gaining too much pricing power in certain markets. 

 
Ex-Goldman Banker in 1MDB Case Yields on U.S. Extradition

A former Goldman Sachs banker in custody in Malaysia has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges over one of the world's largest financial scandals. 

 
Lexington Nears $12 Billion Target for Record Private-Equity Secondary Fund

Lexington Partners is nearing its $12 billion target for what would be the largest fund ever raised to buy stakes in private-equity funds, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Allianz Post Rise in Profits

Allianz's fourth-quarter net profit rose significantly, boosted by higher operating profit and lower income taxes, and it raised its dividend per share. 

 
Purchases With Plastic Get Costlier for Merchants-and Consumers

Visa and Mastercard are hiking a range of fees that U.S. merchants will pay to process transactions starting in April, a move likely to inflame already fractious relations between many businesses and card networks. 

 
ICE Wants to Bring First 'Speed Bump' to Futures Markets

A proposal to blunt the advantages of ultrafast traders in one corner of the futures market is threatening to shake up the high-frequency trading world. 

 
Fed Officials Near Plan to Finish Portfolio Wind-Down

Federal Reserve officials are zeroing in on a strategy to end the wind-down of their $4 trillion asset portfolio as soon as this year, which would conclude an effort to drain stimulus from the financial system earlier than they had once anticipated. 

 
Investors Need Proof AIG Has Changed

After yet another surprise increase in reserves, it will take time for investors to get comfortable with AIG.

