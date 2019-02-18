Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 12:17am EST
Europe Playing Catch-Up on New Benchmark Rates

Regulators have called for new benchmarks to replace Libor and other interbank rates by early next year, but Europe's new euro short-term rate won't be ready until October, raising concerns. 

 
Citigroup Gives CEO 4% Pay Raise to $24 Million

Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat received a compensation package valued at $24 million in 2018, a 4% increase from the prior year. 

 
Wells Fargo Chief Is Expected to Appear Solo Before House Panel

Wells Fargo is expected to be the first bank to face a grilling by House Democrats who took over the Financial Services Committee in the new Congress, with a March hearing focused on its scandals. 

 
Big Three Stock Exchanges Sue SEC Over Trading-Fee Plan

In an unprecedented legal confrontation, the three biggest U.S. stock-exchange groups are taking on their own regulator to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading. 

 
Big Dividends Close Door on Battered Bank's Desperate Decade

Royal Bank of Scotland has escaped its desperate decade-the years in which the world's largest bank by assets on the eve of the 2008 crisis was battered, bailed out and, for a long time, badly managed. 

 
Russia Detains American Founder of  Private-Equity Firm, Straining U.S. Ties Further

Russian authorities detained the American founder of a private equity group on suspicion of fraud, an incident that could rattle potential foreign investors and add to already strained ties between the U.S. and Russia. 

 
Fed's Daly Sees Good Chance of No Rate Rises This Year

Mary Daly, the new head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said that while it is too early to make a formal call on the policy path, there is a good chance the U.S. central bank won't need to raise interest rates in 2019. 

 
Regulators Block Fewer M&A Deals

The number of deals blocked by regulators is falling, recent data show as, some merger partners show a willingness to compromise over issues such as gaining too much pricing power in certain markets. 

 
Ex-Goldman Banker in 1MDB Case Yields on U.S. Extradition

A former Goldman Sachs banker in custody in Malaysia has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges over one of the world's largest financial scandals. 

 
Lexington Nears $12 Billion Target for Record Private-Equity Secondary Fund

Lexington Partners is nearing its $12 billion target for what would be the largest fund ever raised to buy stakes in private-equity funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aHandelsbanken Names Carina Akerstrom CEO From 27 March
DJ
01:30aSenior partner, co-founder at Russia's Baring Vostok in charge after Calvey's arrest
RE
01:28aChina's car sales tumble, road ahead bumpy
RE
01:18aNikkei reaches two-month peak, boosted by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSaudi Arabia denies crown prince seeks to buy Manchester United
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aAsia shares bounce on trade talk, stimulus wagers
RE
02/17Architect of BOJ stimulus calls for big fiscal spending backed by central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
2US DOLLAR INDEX : US DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weakens as trade deal hopes buoy riskier assets; Aussie, kiwi firm
3LONDON COFFEE : COFFEE : Vietnam posts $816 million January trade surplus - customs
4MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY PRODIGY RESULTS: a Global Study to Identify Patients at High R..
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.