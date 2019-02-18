Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:16pm EST
Europe Playing Catch-Up on New Benchmark Rates

Regulators have called for new benchmarks to replace Libor and other interbank rates by early next year, but Europe's new euro short-term rate won't be ready until October, raising concerns. 

 
Citigroup Gives CEO 4% Pay Raise to $24 Million

Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat received a compensation package valued at $24 million in 2018, a 4% increase from the prior year. 

 
Wells Fargo Chief Is Expected to Appear Solo Before House Panel

Wells Fargo is expected to be the first bank to face a grilling by House Democrats who took over the Financial Services Committee in the new Congress, with a March hearing focused on its scandals. 

 
Big Three Stock Exchanges Sue SEC Over Trading-Fee Plan

In an unprecedented legal confrontation, the three biggest U.S. stock-exchange groups are taking on their own regulator to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading. 

 
Big Dividends Close Door on Battered Bank's Desperate Decade

Royal Bank of Scotland has escaped its desperate decade-the years in which the world's largest bank by assets on the eve of the 2008 crisis was battered, bailed out and, for a long time, badly managed. 

 
Russia Detains American Founder of  Private-Equity Firm, Straining U.S. Ties Further

Russian authorities detained the American founder of a private equity group on suspicion of fraud, an incident that could rattle potential foreign investors and add to already strained ties between the U.S. and Russia. 

 
Fed's Daly Sees Good Chance of No Rate Rises This Year

Mary Daly, the new head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said that while it is too early to make a formal call on the policy path, there is a good chance the U.S. central bank won't need to raise interest rates in 2019. 

 
Regulators Block Fewer M&A Deals

The number of deals blocked by regulators is falling, recent data show as, some merger partners show a willingness to compromise over issues such as gaining too much pricing power in certain markets. 

 
Ex-Goldman Banker in 1MDB Case Yields on U.S. Extradition

A former Goldman Sachs banker in custody in Malaysia has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges over one of the world's largest financial scandals. 

 
Lexington Nears $12 Billion Target for Record Private-Equity Secondary Fund

Lexington Partners is nearing its $12 billion target for what would be the largest fund ever raised to buy stakes in private-equity funds, according to people familiar with the matter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pBrazil wants compensation, may retaliate against EU steel duties
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:03pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Cold-rolled steel
PU
04:01pItaly starts talks with EU over bank bad loan scheme renewal - source
RE
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Mauritania Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Mexico Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Lesotho Presents Credentials
PU
03:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Observer for Economic Community of Central African States Presents Letter of Appointment
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
3RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
4VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.