News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Wants to Make It Easier for Companies to Explore IPOs

Any company exploring whether to go public would get greater leeway to discuss their plans privately with potential investors before announcing an initial public offering, under a proposal from securities regulators.

Danske Bank to Shut Estonia Branch Amid Money-Laundering Scandal

Danske Bank is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries.

Hedge-Fund Giant Citadel Hires Manager Away From Her Own Fund

Citadel, one of the world's largest hedge-fund firms, has hired Samantha Greenberg away from her fund, Margate Capital. Ms. Greenberg is one of the hedge-fund industry's few female founders.

McKinsey Settles With DOJ Over Bankruptcy Disclosures

McKinsey agreed to pay $15 million to settle Justice Department allegations that the consulting firm failed to make required disclosures of potential conflicts in three chapter 11 cases it had advised on in recent years.

Customers Hunt for Bankrupt Crypto Exchange's Missing Millions

An unusual cash-pickup system is the latest unusual business practice at Quadriga to emerge since Gerald Cotten, the firm's 30-year-old co-founder and CEO, died in India late last year.

Fed's Mester Sees Rates Slightly Higher This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects interest rates to rise slightly this year if the economy lives up to her expectation of solid performance.

HSBC's Profit Misses Analysts' Expectations

HSBC reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as choppy financial markets, U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weighed on the global bank.

Alibaba Takes Stake in Bank Backed by Tencent

Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba has joined online rival Tencent as a sizable shareholder in leading investment bank and broker China International Capital Corp.

Key Investors Are Unhappy With SoftBank Fund

Two big outside investors in the Vision Fund, the $100 billion tech-investment fund managed by SoftBank, are worried transfers of stakes between SoftBank and the fund at high valuations could set up future losses.

Navient Rejects $3.2 Billion Takeover Bid

Navient has received a buyout offer worth about $3.2 billion from a pair of investors that the student-loan servicer rejected as too low.