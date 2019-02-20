Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/20/2019 | 11:16am EST
UBS Fined $4.2 Billion in French Tax-Evasion Case

French judges ordered UBS to pay a record EUR3.7 billion ($4.2 billion) fine for helping wealthy French people evade taxes, closing a chapter in the long-running case against the Swiss bank. 

 
Markets Warm to the Prospect of an ECB Funding Boost for Banks

Market participants are growing confident that the European Central Bank will soon try to boost the eurozone's ailing economy by rebooting its program of ultracheap long-term loans to the banking system. 

 
Fed Minutes May Yield Clues to How Long Rate Pause Will Last

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its January meeting, providing more detail about discussions before it formally signaled a halt to interest rate rises. 

 
Lloyds Soothes Brexit Fears with GBP4B Payout

Lloyds Banking Group looked past concerns over Brexit's destabilizing effect on the U.K. economy to lay out plans for a 4.0 billion-pound ($5.2 billion) cash return to shareholders as it reported its 2018 results. 

 
SEC Wants to Make It Easier for Companies to Explore IPOs

Any company exploring whether to go public would get greater leeway to discuss their plans privately with potential investors before announcing an initial public offering, under a proposal from securities regulators. 

 
Danske Bank to Shut Estonia Branch Amid Money-Laundering Scandal

Danske Bank is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries. 

 
Hedge-Fund Giant Citadel Hires Manager Away From Her Own Fund

Citadel, one of the world's largest hedge-fund firms, has hired Samantha Greenberg away from her fund, Margate Capital. Ms. Greenberg is one of the hedge-fund industry's few female founders. 

 
McKinsey Settles With DOJ Over Bankruptcy Disclosures

McKinsey agreed to pay $15 million to settle Justice Department allegations that the consulting firm failed to make required disclosures of potential conflicts in three chapter 11 cases it had advised on in recent years. 

 
Customers Hunt for Bankrupt Crypto Exchange's Missing Millions

An unusual cash-pickup system is the latest unusual business practice at Quadriga to emerge since Gerald Cotten, the firm's 30-year-old co-founder and CEO, died in India late last year. 

 
Fed's Mester Sees Rates Slightly Higher This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects interest rates to rise slightly this year if the economy lives up to her expectation of solid performance.

