News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/21/2019 | 12:16am EST
Fed Prepares to End Balance-Sheet Runoff Later This Year

Most Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon. 

 
China Starts the Year With a Corporate Bond Boom

Companies have rushed to sell new bonds in China this year, as Beijing loosens financial conditions to shore up businesses in a weakening economy. 

 
Canyon Capital Turns to Proxy Fight After Navient Rejects Proposal

Hedge Fund Canyon Capital Advisors said it plans to launch to a proxy fight with Navient and that it has withdrawn its interest in acquiring the student-loan servicer. 

 
New Details of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in Court Testimony

The health-care joint venture is looking at how to redesign health insurance, among other efforts, according to newly unsealed court testimony from an executive at the health startup. 

 
Standard Chartered Sees $900 Million 4th Quarter Provision for Regulatory Penalties

Standard Chartered PLC expects to record a $900 million fourth-quarter provision reflecting U.S. and U.K. regulatory penalties, including a decision notice it received from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's Regulatory Decisions Committee. 

 
Swedbank Shares Tumble Following Report Alleging Money Laundering

A report on Swedish television network Sveriges Television alleged that 50 customers of Swedbank showed risk indicators of suspected money laundering and moved $5.8 billion through the bank between 2007 and 2015. 

 
Deutsche Bank Lost $1.6 Billion on a Bond Bet

One of the banking industry's biggest soured bets since the financial crisis involved a complex municipal-bond investment. Warren Buffett was enmeshed in the deal. 

 
HSBC Co-Head of Global Banking to Leave

HSBC Holdings co-head of global banking Robin Phillips will leave the bank this summer, following the hiring of a new co-head last October. 

 
UBS Fined $4.2 Billion in French Tax-Evasion Case

French judges ordered UBS to pay a record $4.2 billion fine for helping wealthy people evade taxes, closing a chapter in the long-running case against the Swiss bank. 

 
Markets Warm to the Prospect of an ECB Funding Boost for Banks

Market participants are growing confident that the European Central Bank will soon try to boost the eurozone's ailing economy by rebooting its program of ultracheap long-term loans to the banking system.

